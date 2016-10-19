Judge Balks At Jail Time Demand

Judge Gary Scales overruled the prosecutor’s request for jail time and placed on probation a man who stole jewelry from his roommate to feed a gambling habit.

The case remained stuck in the system for two long years, in part because Scales refused to accept a recommendation for jail time by the Gila County Attorney’s Office.

The woman said Robert Nolte IV, 59, of Payson, had gone through her things, taking everything of value she owned. She felt violated and sad, both for herself and him.

The woman says she does not understand what Nolte was thinking, but hopes he thinks about the pain he caused.

The woman was living with Nolte and his girlfriend in 2014 when she moved out. She continued to pay rent and left her belongings in her room as she looked for a permanent residence. When she returned, she found 10 items missing, including her grandmother’s wedding ring.

When questioned, Nolte admitted to police to taking the items, saying he pawned the ring and earrings, according to a pre-sentence report.

On Friday, Oct. 7, Judge Gary Scales sentenced Nolte to 48 months probation and $800 in fines. He must also pay the woman back for the value of the jewelry.

The victim appeared surprised to hear Nolte was not going to jail for burglary.

Nolte’s lawyer Michael Bernays said one reason it took some two years to resolve this case is the state’s insistence Nolte serve jail time. Scales did not sentence Nolte to any jail time.

Nolte told the court that he was in a bad place two years ago, but was doing better now and had a job.