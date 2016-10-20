Drugs Cost Him Everything

A 20-year-old will spend the next 1.5 years in prison for multiple drug infractions, including possession of methamphetamine and heroin, which he sold to feed his own drug habit.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Gila/Navajo County Narcotics Task Force worked six months to arrest Gabriel Joseph Martinez, 20, of the Valley, who they believed was selling drugs in the community, according to Det. Sgt. Erik Axlund with the task force.

On May 4, task force officers were watching traffic come and go from Martinez’s room at the Payson Motel 6. When he left the room and drove away, officers saw Martinez commit multiple traffic violations and officers stopped him. Officers smelled burnt chemicals coming from the vehicle and Martinez appeared impaired. Detectives found drug paraphernalia on Martinez and 3.5 grams of heroin, one gram of meth and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle, according to a pre-sentence report.

On Friday, Judge Gary Scales sentenced Martinez to 1.5 years in prison, 36 months probation and $2,300 in fines for solicitation to possess heroin for sale and possession of meth.

Also on Friday, Scales sentenced Martinez in a separate, earlier case for possession of drug paraphernalia involving meth. In that case, officers found Martinez in possession of a bag of meth. Martinez will serve one year in prison and pay $586 in fines in that case. That prison time will run concurrent to the other sentence.

Martinez told a probation officer that he started using marijuana at the age of 12. At age 15, he occasionally used cocaine; at 16, opiates, meth and heroin. He continued to use meth, heroin and marijuana on and off until his arrest.

As a teen, Martinez started selling heroin to support his drug habit, according to the report. He was sent to juvenile detention and attended substance abuse treatment six times a day. He was released in 2014, but relapsed in 2015 after he started hanging out with the wrong crowd.

“As time progressed, he literally lost everything and was selling illegal drugs to sustain himself and support his drug habit,” probation wrote.

Martinez’s lawyer Michael Bernays said Martinez wants treatment and he hopes he takes that seriously while in prison.

Martinez said he was sorry for the choices he had made and apologized to his family and the court.