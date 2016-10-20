On The Road With A Professional Bass Angler

As much as I loved teaching and coaching, being retired does have its benefits.

There is a liberty that allows me to say yes, rather spontaneously when needs arise within the family or with friends.

That is exactly what happened last month when my oldest son, who is a professional bass fisherman, had some real scheduling issues where travel deadlines were going to be hard to meet in addition to being at the top of his game for competition.

I was glad to make a cross-country trip with the “rig” where I could meet Clifford at O’Hare airport in Chicago after his business responsibilities with fishing.

When the public watches the tour bass pros on ESPN or other outdoor network television, it appears to be an attractive way of making a living with the excitement and “hoopla” portrayed in a one-hour program.

Well, there is so much more behind the scenes that is never seen by the viewing audience, which can be a true marathon of work. The most pressing issue is driving across the country from one venue and having to be at another tournament hours away a day later.

In the last four years, I have volunteered to drive and share the behind-the-wheel hours with a longtime friend, Kirk Russell, when these scheduling nightmares arise.

Kirk is an avid bass fisherman who is also retired from regular work and has the freedom to make these across the USA trips. We know the interstates well, with destinations as far away as upstate New York on the St. Lawrence River or Atlanta, Ga. in the Deep South.

Many of these pros have to maneuver the freeways to get to the next tournament site, then spend six days fishing to secure a check and valuable Bassmaster Classic points, then turn around and do it again or return home.

Someone to assist in the driving ordeal is a big help as the season winds down. Kirk and I have enjoyed the travel across this great nation even though time and destination deadlines are paramount when pulling the bass rig from state to state.

The other part of our duties are to keep everything in good working order on the aging Dodge Ram as well as keeping the rig sparkling clean so those sponsor names and insignias can be seen clearly.

Every truck and tire cleaner is well used daily during a trip so when that rig goes down the road it becomes an advertising billboard from coast to coast.

Upon arriving at the tournament site, home becomes a rental cottage or house often shared by other anglers so that costs can be minimized. A kitchen can be a real money saver if someone can cook. When these pros are practicing, they leave before sunrise and fish until the last light of day in hopes of finding the right fish.

The drivers are now the cooks and our job is to have that meal ready when they step in the door after dark. This is far more convenient than going to a restaurant in addition to saving money. Then, it is to bed only to start again the next morning at 4:30 a.m.

During the week-long event, the service area becomes a bustle of activity with boat, engine, and electronic technicians solving problems and making repairs for the 107 Bassmaster Elite tour anglers.

These technicians are the best in their field with the top priority of “doing it right the first time” and getting these professional anglers back on the water. Time is money to everyone involved.

On this trip, Kirk and I spent most of the day in the service area because the boat trailer had a wiring issue that made the lights fail. The service crew for Skeeter completely rewired the trailer in short order and had us on our way within an hour and a half.

When the tournament began, we had enough free time to try our luck at some recreational fishing in some of the best waters in the country for a variety of panfish, which are delicious table fare. On many evenings fried fish fillets became a part of the main course and we even caught enough to bring a few home.

After the second tournament everyone is anxious to be on the road homeward bound. Now, with three drivers the nonstop 28-hour trip from northern Minnesota was a doable ordeal. As Dorothy in the classic movie, The Wizard of Oz said, “There’s no place like home.”

When we made the descent off the Mogollon Rim on Highway 260 and saw the vastness of the Tonto National Forest, we finally felt we were home after 17 days on the road.

There are so many special places throughout our great nation, but the Rim Country is hard to beat. Enjoy the vastness of the Arizona wilderness, God’s creation.