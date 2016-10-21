Attacking Trump Signs

Editor:

To paraphrase a letter in Oct. 18 letters, “Do you wonder why there are more Trump signs in Payson than Hillary Clinton signs (other than perhaps there are more Trump supporters: my comment)? Well, for several weeks now the (Trump) signs have been disappearing. I have put up (personally over 35 Trump) signs, as have other friends, for various candidates around town. Most stay put (the Gosar, Allen-Barton-Thorpe, Cline), but the (Trump) signs are gone!”

When a Trump sign disappears, we Republicans just put back two or three more Trump signs where that one was one stolen. A couple of weeks ago, on the way to Pine, one of our very large Trump signs was defaced with black paint.

You may be interested to know that we have learned what is happening to many missing Trump signs. There is a current social media challenge in high school to see who can steal the most Trump signs. A high school girl was recently observed taking a Trump sign, putting it in her car and driving to PHS whereupon the observer reported her to the principal. The SRO (police) were called and the girl was informed that this is a misdemeanor crime. No charges were filed at that time. Republican leaders met with Dr. Greg Wyman, PUSD superintendent, he was not aware of this incident or sign theft challenge but he pledged to put a stop to it. Therefore, it has been proven that the Democrats have a planned effort to steal signs ... not the Republicans.

Yes, we believe in free speech, have no idea who is taking your signs and wish that both sides would just stop this sign stealing and defacing.

So, you see, Miss Marie, your signs are not the only ones going missing or being defaced. It is a crime and no one should be touching anyone else’s signs.

Let’s all just let the people speak at the ballot box. (And please note in my response, I did not call you names, did not disparage your zeal, nor question your intelligence!)

Darlene S. Younker,

Tea Party, Republican, woman, and Trump supporter