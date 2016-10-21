Bipartisan Agreement: Signs Of Troubled Times

As the contentious presidential election continues, both parties report widespread thefts of signs.

The local Democratic and Republican clubs report dozens of stolen Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton signs.

In Pine, someone defaced a large Trump sign with a black anarchy symbol and many others were stolen, said Gary Morris, chair of the Gila County Republican Party.

At the Democratic Party Headquarters on the Beeline Highway, a large Clinton sign facing northbound traffic was stolen and the southbound side sign was badly damaged, said Chris Tilley, Gila County Democratic Club president.

Elsewhere around town, one Republican resident grew so upset that every Trump sign he posted in his yard was taken that he set up a video camera to catch the thief.

A high school teen was seen taking a Trump sign from his yard. The camera caught the vehicle’s license plate that she was traveling in and he turned the number over to police, Morris said.

Officers informed the teen she could face misdemeanor criminal charges, but have not filed charges.

Tea Party President Darlene Younker said she learned of a social media campaign that challenges people to steal as many Trump signs as they can.

Younker, Morris and Andy McKinney, president of the Rim Country Republican Club, met with Greg Wyman, Payson Unified School District superintendent, to discuss meeting with students about the political parties. Morris said if given the opportunity to speak to high school civics classes, they have invited Tilley to speak as well about the Democratic Party.

Younker said she has put up more than 35 Trump signs as well as many other Republican candidates. So far, people have only stolen Trump signs.

“When a Trump sign disappears, we Republicans just put back two to three more where that one was one stolen,” she wrote the Roundup. “Yes, we believe in free speech, have no idea who is taking your signs and wish that both sides would just stop this sign stealing and defacing.”

Tilley said Democratic Party residents around town have reported theft of Clinton signs.

“There are hardly any left in town,” Tilley said. “I have never seen anything like this before.” So far, the thefts have dwarfed the 2016 election.

The Democratic Club has struggled to keep up resident requests for Clinton signs. The Club ran out of signs on Oct. 6, but expects a shipment of 150 Clinton signs this week.