Community Almanac Friday, October 21, 2016

Flake staff visits

Staff from the office of Senator Jeff Flake will be at the Senior Center, 514 W. Main St., from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 21.

Flake’s staff is available to discuss issues Rim residents have.

Mark Twain play

The Payson High School Longhorn Theatre Company presents “Is He Dead?” a “new” comedy by Mark Twain as adapted by David Ives.

Presented at the PHS Auditorium, the performances are at 4 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 and at 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22.

Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for students and seniors.

Pioneer Day returns

Pioneer Day returns to the Payson Seventh-day Adventist Church Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22.



Vespers begin Friday night at 6 p.m. Guest speaker John Sachinger will give the message for Sabbath Services, which will feature old time hymns. All are welcome. Guests are encouraged to dress in late 19th century attire.

Brush pit schedule

This coming weekend, the Regional Payson Area Project… for a Fire Wise Rim Country (RPAP) will be staffing free brush drop-off points at the following locations, weather permitting: Saturday, Oct. 22 the Blattner Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blattner Pit is located at Milepost 259.7 on Highway 260, east of Payson; Sunday, Oct. 23 the Pine Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Pine Pit is located .7 of a mile east of Highway 87 on Control Road, south of Pine.

All RPAP free drop-off locations are for brush, leaves, pine needles, trimmings, and other vegetative materials only. Properly bagged Yellow Starthistle, or other listed noxious weed species will also be accepted and will be burned.

Food drive continues

The Central Arizona Board of REALTORS® annual Food Drive, benefiting area food banks, continues through the end of October. Drop non-perishable food donations or checks payable to the Food Bank at any real estate office in the area or at the CABR office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson.

A Dog Day Out

Leash up the pup and join the fun-filled Dog Day Out from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Pet Club, on the corner of S. Beeline Highway and W. Aero Dr., Payson.

Sponsored by the Payson Lioness and PAWS, the event will have vendors, nail clipping (for your dog), microchipping, nutrition information with lots of handouts, prizes and more. A dog show begins at 11 a.m. and will have contests for Best Canine Vocalist, Most Amazing Pet Trick, Waggingest Tail, Pet and Owner Look Alike, and Best Theme costume.

Gila County Animal Control will offer pet adoptions at the event.

Proceeds benefit Leader Dogs for the Blind. For more information, stop by Pet Club or go to pawsinpayson@facebook.com.

A conversation with an American Muslim

The Payson chapter of Amnesty International hosts a conversation with an American Muslim at 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Payson United Methodist Church, 414 N. Easy St.

The program with Moina Shaiq is in support of “The America I Believe In” campaign launched by Amnesty International USA. It is a new, domestic human rights campaign outlining how policymakers can reject fear and lead with human rights.

After the tragedy of 9/11 and the fear-based mistrust of American Muslims that followed, she felt the need to reach out to begin a dialog in group settings about the practice of her faith.

In an informal setting, members of Payson Amnesty and the public will explore questions about the Islamic faith and move toward understanding the experiences of American Muslims.

No admission, however donations of school supplied or free will contributions would be appreciated.

For more information, contact Penny at 928-978-1268.

Spirit Sharing Talent Night

Everyone is invited to enjoy an evening of free entertainment at Unity of Payson from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22 at the office of the Central Arizona Board of Realtors, Suite 14, 600 E. Hwy. 260.



Wear a costume or come as you are for an evening of music, poetry, stories, karaoke and amazing other talents - all gifts of the Spirit shared by members of Unity with all of Payson. Light refreshments will be served.



Look for the Unity of Payson event signs. Call 928-478-8515 or go to www.unityofpayson.org for more information.

Benefit tostada dinner for Navajo Mission

Mount Cross Lutheran Church invites Rim residents and visitors to a benefit dinner to purchase propane for the Navajo Mission and School at Rock Point.

The menu features tostadas with pinto beans and fixings, drinks and dessert. The dinner, which is by donation, is from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 23 at the log building on the Mount Cross campus, 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson.

Call 928-474-2552 for details. It is presented in partnership with Thrivent.

Ahrendt presents special lecture

Noted local artist William Ahrendt presents a special lecture on Egg Tempera painting techniques at 8:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 in room 205 of Gila Community College, 201 N. Mud Springs Road.

Prop 205 problems reviewed in two programs

A program on the problems with Proposition 205, the legalization of marijuana is planned from noon to 1:30 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 at the First Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway, Payson. The program is with Cathi Herrod of the Center for Arizona Policy organization.

The mid-day program is $10 for lunch catered by Fargo’s, the evening program is free with refreshments.

Call 928-474-5890 or 928-978-7167 for details.

The Arizona border and the Republican platform

The Payson Tea Party will host Dwight and Andrea Kadar of Concerned Citizens for America from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

They will take the audience on a visual trip to our southern Arizona border, weave border solutions into the 2016 Republican platform and give encouragement and hope as personified by our nominee, Donald Trump.

For more info call 928-951-6774.

Clothing distribution

Kaitie’s Closet is a non profit 501(c)3 organization collecting clothes for distribution free to those in need in Rim Country. Everyone in Rim Country needing children’s clothes is welcome to participate in the distribution program, which is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Rim Country Middle School, 304 S. Meadow. Once again, due to the upcoming chilly weather, sweatshirts and coats will be available at this distribution. Also, parents be sure and bring your children to receive the new shoes at this distribution.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for the children’s clothing and financial donations. Any questions please call 928-468-1036.

Elks events

The Payson Elks Lodge presents a Halloween Party for Rim youngsters 12 and under from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.

Children must be accompanied by an adult for the event, which is at the Elks Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. There will be free food for kids, a haunted house, carnival games and more.

Applications for the Elks’ New Year’s Eve SUPERSTARS! Duets are now available at the Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Duets can consist of male/female, male/male or female/female. All singers are invited to apply. Applications must be returned to the Lodge by Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Lodge’s Free Throw Hoop Shoot event, for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Registration is at noon and contest begins at 1 p.m. Call Lee Schwein for details at 928-978-2311.

Also available at the Elks Lodge are tickets for its Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. All are welcome to stay for karaoke following the dinner and ceremony. For more information, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

BBBS benefit

A benefit dinner for Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Payson is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Rd.



A chicken dinner prepared by Chef Duane Ridl will be provided, with music by Cinnamon Twist. Reservations and tickets can be obtained by calling the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 928-474-1305 and leaving a message with your name and contact number. Ticket prices are $10 per plate.



Join the Masons and help support the good works of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Payson. All proceeds go to Big Brothers/Big Sisters and remain in Payson.

Win a side of beef

The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef and will be cut to the order of the winner.

The cost: 1 ticket, $20; three for $50. Tickets are available at the Republican Club Headquarters, 307 S. Beeline, Suite C (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) or call Gary 928-478-8186 or Shirley 928-951-6774. Drawing is Monday, Oct. 31 at Rim Country Republican Club meeting.