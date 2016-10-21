Pusd Students - Congratulations On A Job Well Done

Dear Payson Unified School District High School Students:

Then there is an event that will happen that helps to highlight so much of the positive that occurs in life. On Friday, as high school students, you celebrated Homecoming 2016. Your efforts help to remind our community of what it means to be part of a small town. At a time when many Homecoming activities have disappeared from schools and communities, especially the Homecoming Parade, these activities continue to grow in Payson because of your leadership, spirit and enthusiasm.

What makes this event so special is it is put on by you for our community. You organized and ran a parade with over 30 entries. You worked with the Town of Payson to ensure the police were involved for safety, you made sure that the permits were correct for the parade, you worked with the radio station so that the parade could be broadcast throughout town, and you took the initiative to get as many people involved as possible. Please thank the staff and your parents who took the time to lend help, support and supervision for the float building. On Friday night those of you on the football team, the cheerleaders and the band all provided positive entertainment for our community that highlighted your skills. Thank the band parents, who once again were present to make sure that the snack bar was up and running. Your student government created an event that included many surprises and helped to ensure a positive experience for everyone and lasting memories for you of your Homecoming 2016.

In truth, I would say I am amazed, but I am not because as an educator I get to see you doing amazing things every day. I see you volunteer throughout our community, I see you work hard to achieve personal goal, and I see your leadership in making a positive difference in Payson. Also know that as the superintendent, every day I also get to see over 300 people come to work and do amazing things with you in our schools. I see their compassion, commitment, and caring to help all of you grow. I am not surprised by what you accomplished as I expected nothing less than that from you. Instead what I am is extremely proud of you and how you helped to continue and grow this tradition in Payson. I am also very appreciative of the support of our staff, parents and community in helping you achieve your goal for Homecoming 2016.

So a huge thank you to you, to our community, our parents, our staff, but most importantly to the high school student government for reminding us of what is special and unique in the Payson Unified School District. Thank you to the student government leaders, for the leadership and vision for what a Homecoming should be and can be. Thank you for caring enough to make sure an important tradition in Payson remains alive. Thank you for your creativity and hard work to make the parade and the other Homecoming activities special. Thank you for those special touches at the football game. Thank you for your willingness to try and create special memories of your high school years and as a result created a memorable Homecoming.

To all of you, in a time that negativity can overwhelm us, you remind us of what is right in the world. You provide hope for what is possible. You show us the enthusiasm that will be needed to continue to make positive change in our world. You are a reminder to many of us of a time in our lives that was filled with the big dreams of what can happen if you work hard and reach for the stars. I am not sure if you really knew that was what you were doing with Homecoming 2016, but it is what you accomplished.

Great job and always hang on to your dreams,

Greg Wyman,

Proud Superintendent of the Payson Unified School District