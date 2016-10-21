Cracking Down On Hunters

Editor:

The comments by Mr. Mel Melvis regarding unprepared hunters elicited a memory. Lately returned from WWII, I was relaxing on a cliff top in the Wasatch Range in Utah enjoying a sandwich and watching a mother doe and two fawns cropping in a meadow about 60 yards below. Suddenly a fellow on the other side of the glade stepped out of the brush and started firing. All three deer went down. The fawns weren’t moving, but the doe was lying there with a broken back. The man walked down to the three deer and looked at them for a moment, then kicked the wounded doe and started to walk away. That was more than I could stand, so I put a round between his feet. He jumped back and yelled at me “You could have killed me”. “You’re dammed lucky I didn’t” I replied. “Just lay that rifle down and step away.” I went down there, dispatched the doe, unloaded his rifle and marched him about a mile to a game warden check station to report the incident. One of wardens went back with me to confirm the facts.

The upshot of that was a California hunter with a nonresident license lost his rifle, his vehicle and was barred from Utah hunting for life as well as facing a $5,000 fine.

Another time at mid-day I was relaxing with a favorite book because I knew that sensible deer fed during early morning and late evening and didn’t move around during the noon hours. Suddenly a bullet came by so close I could feel the air displacement. I realized I was up against a hunter who believed in brush shots that are defined as “see something move and fire away hoping it is a deer.” I got behind a rock and kept twitching the brush and he kept shooting until his rifle ran dry. The upshot of this incident was that another California hunter faced the bar of Utah hunting law enforcement.

John Wallen