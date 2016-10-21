Don’T Scrap Standards

Editor:

I read with interest the article, “School candidate wants students better prepared” on Oct. 4, 2016. Shane Keith believes that raising student expectations will help students succeed outside of PUSD. While other states are raising proficiency standards in math and reading, Arizona’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Diane Douglas is touting the newly drafted Common Core standards, while all along leading the public to believe that she was going to scrap them altogether. The good news is that the revisions amounted to minor changes. If you put the original copy and the revised copy side by side, you will see little difference between the two sets. But this is a good thing, because the standards lead to college and career readiness at an internationally competitive level. Even PUSD Superintendent Greg Wyman said, “The new standards have all the expectations of the Common Core standards” (Sept. 13, 2016). Let’s be honest, keeping the common core standards will be a step in the right direction to raise student expectations to allow PUSD students to compete outside the district and Shane Keith will get his wish.

Marylou Arbanas