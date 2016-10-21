Foursome Wins With 188

Mike Anderson, Dan Dorough, Bill Mullins and Chip Yeomans combined to shoot 188 and win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Best Three-Out-Of-Four Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 7.

Tim Hughes, Stan Eggens, Bill Davis, John Rikala and Herb Sherman shot 175 to win the Best Three-Out-Of-Five event.

Yeomans sank the longest putt, finding the cup on the 18th hole from 16 feet, 9 inches.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jessie Smith (No. 2, 5-9), Larry Smith (No. 5, 5-1), Kevin Bailey (No. 8, 18-3), Dan Shephard (No. 14, 7-7) and Terry Lindsey (No. 17, 11-9).