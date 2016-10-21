Foursome Wins With 188

As of Friday, October 21, 2016

Mike Anderson, Dan Dorough, Bill Mullins and Chip Yeomans combined to shoot 188 and win the Payson Men’s Golf Association Best Three-Out-Of-Four Tournament at Payson Golf Course on Oct. 7.

Tim Hughes, Stan Eggens, Bill Davis, John Rikala and Herb Sherman shot 175 to win the Best Three-Out-Of-Five event.

Yeomans sank the longest putt, finding the cup on the 18th hole from 16 feet, 9 inches.

Closest-to-the-pin winners included: Jessie Smith (No. 2, 5-9), Larry Smith (No. 5, 5-1), Kevin Bailey (No. 8, 18-3), Dan Shephard (No. 14, 7-7) and Terry Lindsey (No. 17, 11-9).

