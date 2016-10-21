Good Care From The Va

Editor:

I am writing this in defense of VA hospitals in general. The VA hospital in Phoenix is the exception not the rule based on my experience. I have been going to the VA hospital in Prescott for the past eight years and I couldn’t be more impressed with the efficiency of their operation. I have been treated very professionally and the doctors there take a serious interest in their patients. Even if you don’t have any physical problems they want you to have a physical every year and they remind you when it is time for you to set up an appointment. If it wasn’t for the annual checkup, I would not have known about a blood disorder that I have and they are monitoring it very closely. They even have a Veterans Choice Program that allows a veteran to see a private doctor if the veteran lives more than 40 miles from the closest VA facility or if the veteran doesn’t have available transportation to get to the facility. So I am having difficulty understanding what is going on in Phoenix. I understand that there are issues regarding the overall management of the facility but I think that there is something that goes deeper than that. What is the root cause? Has there been a thorough investigation of the facility? Is it understaffed? Is it underfunded? These are issues that politicians don’t want to admit because it puts the burden on their shoulders. Firing administrators is not going to fix the problem unless there is a complete overhaul of the system. Senator McCain should champion an investigation and make recommendations as to what changes need to be made and report those changes to Veterans Affairs. Why not use the Prescott facility as a model of a system that works? Is that so difficult?

Wayne Donnay