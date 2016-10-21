Great Fall Color Around Creek Area

Christopher Creek is certainly no exception when it comes to tout their favorite areas to experience fall colors. Their recommendation is always more spectacular than anywhere else.

That leaves (pun intended) us with little option but to mention what there is to see in the Creek. Few other places are going to have the variety trees to collaborate in the colorful panorama. With starring roles, the blood-red maples and yellow walnuts line the ridge, which parallels Columbine Road through the length of the Creek.

But then there are the supporting cast members, which bear mention. A few ornamental red-leaf oaks, crimson sumacs, some isolated yellow-gold aspens, the golden-brown, acorn-laden Gambel oak, the yellow, towering cottonwoods and various fruit trees. Ah, you get the idea.

Mind you, it is not necessary to come running up here to see our show. We don’t need to brag or show off. Creekers are perfectly content to enjoy the dazzling display without a bunch of hype or fanfare.

Saturday, Oct. 29 the Halloween festivities begin at 3 p.m. at the fire station with the kid’s costume party and Trick or Treat Hay Ride. Dave Voita and John Marksbury are doing a total reconstruction to that age-old trailer and will be ready in time for the ride.

Later that evening down at the Landmark, the adults will relive their childhood, dressing in wild and totally ridiculous costumes. Join in or just hang out around the campfires on the patio and watch the show.

It seems every time we take some time a few days for a visit to the Valley, we miss all the good stuff. There was the barbecue at Terry and Cheri Shorts’. The Dodsons’ granddaughter, Mariah, was here for the weekend. Last week, Olive was here to spend four days with her great-grandmother, Karen Thornton. G-G entertained the soon-to-be 4-year-old with visits to story time at the Payson Public Library and a trip to the fire station. Olive’s parents, Laticia and Pedro, were here as well.

One of Christopher-Kohl’s first responders, Dave Elston, recently answered the “Call of Duty” on the other side of the country. Seems that Dave and Rosemary’s daughter, Rachael, along with her husband and their two young boys, were predicted to face a direct hit by Hurricane Matthew, a Category 5 storm taking aim at Charleston, S.C.

With a 12-hour notice, Dave booked a nearly empty flight and arrived in time to help board up the new home and evacuate inland and away from the direct impact. Returning a few days later in the dark of night to no electricity, they were relieved to find that the neighborhood sustained minimal damage.

Despite the hurricane coming ashore as a Category 2 and dumping 14 inches of rain, no serious damage or flooding occurred in the neighborhood. The buzz of chain saws filled the air for a couple of days, and stores, restaurants and gas stations slowly began to re-open as electricity came back on.

Folks who read this column never cease to amaze me. Many check in weekly to payson.com to read about our little hamlet. Some are friends or former Creek residents and classmates from Iowa, Arizona, Wisconsin, Arkansas, California, Montana, Texas, Colorado, Washington and Mexico.

But it is really cool when a stranger walks up and announces that they read our stories about the Creek. It happens at the grocery, at Taste of Rim, at Friday wine tastings, or at the fire pit on the Landmark patio.

During my visit to the Valley for family October birthdays, last Sunday we took Mother to church at Palo Verde in northwest Glendale. Following the services, a gal greeted me and said they get the Roundup when they visit the Payson area and enjoy reading about the Creek. So, this is a shoutout to Vivian Bode and husband Doug and to all the others for their kind words and encouragement!

You know it’s an election year when you see three pieces of Gila County road equipment in the Creek at the same time. And speaking of that, don’t you think it is time to restrict politicians to two terms ... first term in office and the second term in prison. This seems to be working well in Illinois ... and that’s another week in the Creek.