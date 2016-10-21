A Kind Gesture

As of Thursday, October 20, 2016

Editor:

This past Saturday, my wife and I were in the Home Depot parking lot attempting to load a couple of large, heavy items into our vehicle. An individual driving by noticed our plight, stopped, hopped out and we were on our way a minute later. Just a small thing, but very much appreciated.

Thanks again.

Chris Brown

