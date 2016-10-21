Little Longhorns Hit The Mat

A total of 35 kids in the first-eighth grades turned out for the annual Payson Little Longhorn Wrestling Camp held Sept. 26-30. “We focused on fundamentals and technique,” said new Payson High varsity head coach Bryan Burke.

The Rim Country Middle School wrestling season started this week. A middle school tournament takes place at Wilson Dome on Saturday.

In addition to middle school students, fourth- through sixth-graders in the Payson Unified School District are also eligible to compete with the RCMS team. Parents interested in their child competing in middle school wrestling this season can email Bryan Burke at bryan.burke@pusd10.org.

2016-17 RCMS Wrestling Schedule

Oct. 19 at Round Valley 4 p.m.

Oct. 22 --RCMS Tournament



Oct. 27 --St. Johns 4 p.m.

Oct. 29 at Show Low JH Open 10 a.m.

Nov. 3 at Snowflake 4 p.m.

Nov. 10 -- Blue Ridge 2 p.m. Beauty & Beast w/volleyball

Nov. 17 [] Canyon Day 4 p.m.

Nov. 19 at Show Low multi-team

Dec. 3 White Mountain League Tournament at Mogollon

--At Wilson Dome

[] At RCMS Gym