Longhorns Trample Yellow Jackets 30-7 In Football

Payson kept its football playoff hopes alive with a 30-7 trampling of visiting Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday night.
Cameron Ross ran for a pair of long touchdowns — 68 and 34 yards, J.T. Dolinich scored on a 70-yard TD run and Dailin Keith made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch of a Ryan Ricke pass.
Kenny Ayres added a field goal and three extra points for Payson, which won its second straight game to improve to 4-5.
The Longhorns close the regular season at Holbrook next week.
Payson entered the game at No. 16 in the power rankings that the determine the seeding for the 16-team Class 3A state playoffs.
See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story.
