Longhorns Trample Yellow Jackets 30-7 In Football

Payson's seniors pose for a photo after beating Blue Ridge 30-7 on senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.

Photo by Keith Morris. |

Payson's seniors pose for a photo after beating Blue Ridge 30-7 on senior night on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016.

By Keith Morris

As of Friday, October 21, 2016

Advertisement

Payson kept its football playoff hopes alive with a 30-7 trampling of visiting Lakeside Blue Ridge on Friday night.

Cameron Ross ran for a pair of long touchdowns — 68 and 34 yards, J.T. Dolinich scored on a 70-yard TD run and Dailin Keith made a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch of a Ryan Ricke pass.

Kenny Ayres added a field goal and three extra points for Payson, which won its second straight game to improve to 4-5.

The Longhorns close the regular season at Holbrook next week.

Payson entered the game at No. 16 in the power rankings that the determine the seeding for the 16-team Class 3A state playoffs.

See Tuesday’s Roundup for the story.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Requires free registration

Posting comments requires a free account and verification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Photos

More photos