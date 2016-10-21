Mayor Endorses Mccain

Editor:

I have always chosen to support candidates, not parties. This year, choosing a candidate to send to represent Arizona in the United States Senate is easy.

I’ve had the privilege of knowing and working with John McCain over the years. In reflecting on John McCain’s accomplishments, I know that he will continue to support policies that will allow our community, state and nation to thrive. I believe John McCain is an honorable public servant who tries to do what is best for Arizona.

John McCain’s positions on health care, natural resources, national security and veterans’ affairs, as well as his leadership on our western water rights, best reflects the position and interests of Payson and the citizens of this great state. John McCain is not only a war hero — he is our hero. His seniority and connections allow him to be a powerful voice for us in Arizona.

John McCain not only shares our common interests, he has been effective at getting multiple pieces of legislation passed into law that directly benefit seniors, veterans and military installations in Arizona.

By taking a strong stance against those who wish to harm the U.S. and by limiting government regulation to build our economy, John McCain has demonstrated that he can and will work to keep Arizona a great place to live and thrive. For all of these reasons and more, I support the re-election of John McCain.

Payson Mayor Kenny Evans