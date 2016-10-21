Editor:

I swear this newspaper gets dumber every day. This poor guy Henning goes around trying to actually do something about the sex abuse of girls and he is vilified for not doing or saying enough. He tells girls about their worth and how they can empower themselves in many ways to protect themselves from predators. He basically tells girls that they have power and intellect over boys and gives them valid options by which they can help defuse situations and all of a sudden he’s a male chauvinist hater of women (“misogynist”) blaming the victims for what happens to them and giving the boys a free pass.

Give me a break. This kind of mindless sensationalism without all the facts is only worthy of soap operas. I quit taking this paper once and believe me I am thinking seriously about it again.

Tim Branson