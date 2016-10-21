Payson Head Start Program Helps Parents Prepare For The Worst

Little Trayton Harrison looked anxiously up at his mother Cinnamon.

Volunteer Chris Herzig cooed to him, “It’s OK, I just need to get your finger wet so we can get its print.”

Trayton slowly held out his hand so Herzig could wet a finger with a sponge then place it on the keypad of an instrument wired into her husband Bill’s computer.

“That was the index finger, correct?” Bill asked as he made sure each print was crystal clear on his screen.

“Yes, I’m doing the middle finger next,” replied Chris.

The two carefully cataloged all 10 fingers.

Each year Bill puts together a computer, fingerprint and photo gear, a microphone and swabs to take the DNA and gather forensic evidence of children at the Payson Head Start center.

With all this equipment, Herzig generates a package of information for parents vital in case of abduction or loss of a child.

“Some people are fearful we keep everything,” said Bill. “The only thing we keep is the permission slip.”

Mother Terica Wacker said she would do anything to keep her daughter Catelyn safe.

“I would much rather this than being afraid of the government,” she said.

After cataloging the fingerprints, taking a swab off the inside of the child’s cheek, having them speak into a microphone and taking a picture — with teeth showing — the package is ready to download onto a CD for parents to take home.

“This can all go to an Amber alert,” said Bill.

Cinnamon said she had decided to get her son Trayton’s information compiled because his birth father had threatened to take him.

“He said he would come and take Trayton and kill me,” she said.

Bill, his wife Chris and the other Masons with them, Jim Muhr, Stan Garner, Tom Jones and his wife Teri do the child ID program — not just for children, but also for seniors and anyone else interested in having a comprehensive ID package.

“We do any age,” said Bill.

Bill said many ask to have elderly patients identified, especially if they suffer from dementia.

The group will host another session on Nov. 5 at Julia Randall Elementary during the Mogollon Health Foundation’s Health Expo from 8 a.m. until noon.

Bill said the Masons’ group will accommodate any needs if people cannot attend the Nov. 5 event. Just give Bill a call at 928-474-1305.

Tips on What to do

if Your Child is Missing:

(from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

If your child is missing from home, search the house checking closets, piles of laundry, in and under beds, inside large appliances, and inside vehicles, including trunks — wherever a child may crawl or hide.

If you still cannot find your child, call police.

If your child disappears in a store, notify the store manager or security office then call police. Many stores will immediately mobilize employees to look for the child.

Provide police with your child’s name, date of birth, height, weight, and any other unique identifiers such as eye glasses and braces.

Give the disk to the law enforcement agency.

Request that your child’s name and identifying information be immediately entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) Missing Person File.

Call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children toll-free at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678). Or use the Live Hotline to talk to NCMEC through the website.