Payson School Board Candidates Debate The Issues

Religion, home schooling, after-school activities and special education spurred spirited exchange among Payson School Board candidates at a recent Kiwanis-hosted debate.

Religion, special ed define key differences.

Incumbents Barbara Underwood and Shirley Dye offer voters consistency and longevity in their views. Newcomers Jolynn Schinstock, J. Marlene Hetrick and Shane Keith bring points of view gathered from their lives.

Schinstock has extensive experience and perspective from her years of volunteering for the Parent-Teacher Organizations at Payson Elementary School and Julia Randall Elementary. She also understands the workings of the middle school and high school through her two oldest children who have already graduated.

Hetrick has grave concerns that today’s schools do not instill a strong enough sense of patriotism.

Keith, a 2009 graduate of Payson High School and the father of a toddler, has early childhood and career and college issues on his mind.

As the candidates negotiated the questions, their backgrounds, experiences and interests flavored their answers.

Question: How will you support the needs of students with special needs, including the gifted or exceptional students?

Dye has the most experience of all the board members with special education. Two of her grandchildren attended PUSD special education classes and had individual education plans called IEPs. “Having them come as a seventh-grader here to Payson Unified School District, my grandgrade, did more for him than all the six years prior in Illinois,” said Dye. “When he got into eighth grade, he had a different teacher and it’s like he totally reverted.”

Underwood said the district did a good job funding students on IEPs, but she hoped teachers could do more to split classrooms into different working groups, depending on students’ grasp of subjects.

Struggling students could then keep working on key concepts, while others can deepen their understanding with games or projects.

Hetrick said she did not have any direct experience with special education, except through her niece in Oregon.

“It was a trauma to our family to have to try to raise the child and watch how she was being educated and treated. I have not heard any complaints here concerning special ed.”

Nor did Hetrick have ideas for how the district would improve gifted education. “And I’m not quite sure what I’d do. I would have to counsel with others.”

Keith said he would like to see more paraprofessionals working with the kids to make sure they are successful. He would like to see more gifted students in high school, including advanced placement, dual credit classes and strong vocational programs.

“If these individuals are exceptional or advanced, gifted, it might not just be what’s in the classroom, it’s being able to get them well rounded,” said Keith.

Schinstock agreed that gifted students need more rigorous classes, but she would like to see that trickle down to the elementary schools. “So if for example, if you’re in third grade and you’re excellent in math and you have a fourth-grader mentor that’s coming and bringing you up to that next,” she said.

Schinstock lauded the district’s practice of putting the special education students in the same classroom as the non-SPED students. “I think it is wonderful that special education students are in the same classroom with everybody else. Younger children are learning empathy.”

Question: How does religion fit into public education?

Schinstock hesitated. “Well ... I guess there are two questions. Would I like it to be included? Yes. But, should it be included? I don’t know. I guess there is separation there,” she said. However, she said the school must respect all religions.

Underwood agreed.

“If a student — whether it be at lunch whether it be in the morning whether it be a team sport — wishes to do a prayer or whatever their belief is, they have that right,” said Underwood.

Keith said he does not wish to keep any of the religious institutions from helping the students. “I think that faith shouldn’t be a bugaboo to talk about in the education system. You have a lot of faith-based organizations who want to help,” he said. “It’s not saying that we’re teaching faith in our school system. I’m talking about using what these faith-based organizations have in our community, to help keep our kids on track, and help add value. It’s not forcing it upon anybody.”

Dye talked about teaching the great American work ethic. “Whether you are Buddhist, Hindu, Christian or whatever, each child has a purpose in life and they should be working towards what that will be when they grow up and how they are going to serve the world.”

She added, “The separation of church and state is not in our Constitution. Never has been. The term came from A letter to the Danbury church — that the government would never impose on the church. Not that the church would impose on the government. And that has been taken out of context,” said Dye.

Hetrick said she believes in teaching the Golden Rule. “The Golden Rule comes from the New Testament. From Jesus.”

But Hetrick said she did not come to the forum to “say that we are going to start teaching everything about Christianity in school.”

She said she would just like to return to the philosophies that created the Greatest Generation — the World War II generation.

“All of those children were brought up in school to celebrate Christmas and it didn’t matter they just sang “Silent Night.” I do not endorse trying to push any one religion in the school system. Not any of them. Except our culture is Christian. So I don’t think that is wrong to teach in history. American history from our Founding Fathers they were Christian men building this nation.”