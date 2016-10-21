Pine Fire Faces Crisis If Voters Reject Property Tax Hike

The Pine Fire District will probably have to close a station if voters reject a tax levy increase this general election.

Fire Chief Gary Morris says the recession created a funding crisis for the many fire districts, including Pine. Of the 148 fire districts in the state, 54 indicate they face funding troubles, according to a survey of members by the Arizona Fire District Association.

The drop in property values cost some fire districts as much as 46 percent of their funding, forcing them to eliminate positions and close stations.

P-S will likely close the Strawberry station if voters reject an increase of the tax rate from $3.25 per $100 of property value to $3.50. The increase will cost the average homeowner 7 cents a day — or $24 per year, Morris said.

Since 2010, the P-S Fire District has lost $1 million in funding, almost a third of its budget.

The district eliminated three full-time firefighter/paramedic positions and two part-time civilian positions. Morris reduced his workweek to 32 hours and cut his hourly pay below that of the previous fire chief. The district also joined with other fire districts on a joint purchasing consortium to cut costs based on purchase volume; joined a regional dispatch system operated by the Payson Police Department and reduced overtime.

This past spring, the Legislature passed a bill allowing fire district voters to increase the tax rate for five years. After that, the rate returns to the lower rate.

“If voters approve the measure, it will put the Pine-Strawberry Fire District on a course of restoring lost services,” Morris said.

If approved much of the revenue generated would go to capital expenditures, including:

• Replacing Strawberry fire station living quarters – $182,000

• Repairing and upgrading Pine fire station – $74,000

• Repairing administration building – $14,000

• Building garage to house reserve pumper – $58,000

• In 2017, replace Ambulance 422 – $174,000

• In 2018, replace fire pumper truck – $610,000

• In 2019, replace ambulance – $185,000

• In 2020, replace wildland pumper truck – $189,000

• Stabilizing on-duty staffing; consideration of a cost-of-living increase.

If voters reject the measure, cuts will occur.

First, the district will close the Strawberry fire station. This will save enough money in utilities and maintenance expenses to cover operational costs for at least one year. This will result in response times of eight minutes or greater for Strawberry residents.

If costs continue to rise due to inflation, the district may eliminate additional firefighter/paramedic positions. This will eventually reduce on-duty staffing to four firefighters.

That loss of staffing could ultimately force a rise in homeowners’ insurance rates in both Pine and Strawberry. The district’s Insurance Services Office (ISO) rating is based on staffing levels, age of vehicles, communications capability, training and a host of other criteria. Insurance companies use that rating to determine rates.

The rise in premiums could easily exceed the $24 annual cost of the tax increase for the average homeowner, Morris said.

Morris set up a five-member business and community advisory board last August to “provide a third party, independent, transparent and professional review of the fire district situation,” Morris said. The group verified the crisis, the cuts and the need for the ballot measure, he added.

Revenues have begun to recover, but still lag behind the rise in costs.

The first uptick in revenues from the county after five years of decline occurred in July of 2015, an $18,400 increase in a $2.2 million budget. However, a $28,800 jump in health insurance costs more than wiped out the increase.

Then in July district revenues rose $66,200, but the inflationary costs totaled $74,200. They had to cut $8,000.

“What all this adds up to is the fire district are being squeezed more and more by inflationary costs,” Morris said. “The fire district is being slowly strangled.”

Currently, the P-S Fire District provides fire protection and paramedic services from two fire stations — one in Pine and a second in Strawberry. Currently, response time averages four minutes in both communities.

“This is considered a good response time in that survival from a heart attack that causes a cardiac arrest begins to decline very rapidly after four minutes following collapse,” he said.

Each fire station has a fire pumper truck, an ambulance and a large tanker truck.

The district also has a third reserve ambulance at the Strawberry station. It is common for the district to experience three simultaneous medical emergencies. In these situations, the district calls in off-duty personnel to staff the third ambulance, which also serves as a backup vehicle for the front-line ambulances.

The district’s roughly 700 calls a year works out to about two per day. Three out of four calls involve medical emergencies.

Currently, the district keeps three firefighters at the Pine station and two firefighters at the Strawberry station around the clock. Of the five, at least two are paramedics.

If you have any questions regarding the district or ballot measure, call Morris at 928-476-4272. There will be a public meeting to discuss the ballot measure at 6 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pine cultural center.

Pine-Strawberry Fire 2016-17 Funding

Total Budget: $2.3 million

Fire District Tax Levy: 80 %

Fire Assistance Tax: 7 %

Ambulance Fees: 11 %

Reserve Account : 2 %