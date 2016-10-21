Save Pine Fire

The Pine Strawberry Fire Department is pleading with voters to approve a 25 cent per $100 increase in the property tax to prevent a crippling decline in services.

The increased levy would remain in place for five years and would cost the average homeowner about $25 per year.

We urge voters in the district to approve the increase, which will at minimum avert the closure of the Strawberry fire station. If the district is forced to close that station, it will double response times in Strawberry with potentially fatal consequences in the case of a medical emergency like a heart attack.

The tax increase is a stop-gap measure to compensate for the decline in property values during the recession that have already forced layoffs and reduced services in the rural fire district. Despite those reductions, the district has struggled mightily to maintain services. Unlike many small, rural districts, Pine-Strawberry relies on a core of professional, full-time firefighters. The district also must respond to many highway accidents and rescues in Fossil Creek, a burden the district has borne with skill and courage.

We hope voters will support the district. We also hope the fire board will use the time they gain from that support to seriously explore a merger or joint operating agreement with Payson or other fire districts in the region. Pine has rejected such efforts in the past. But the current fiscal crisis demonstrates the need for coordination and economies of scale throughout the region.

But that’s for the future. Right now, the voters must rescue the heroes who have stood so willing to rescue them.