Senate Race Controversy

Sen. John McCain’s defense during a debate with Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of the Senate’s refusal to fill a U.S. Supreme Court vacancy has blown up into a national furor.

McCain, 80, made his comment initially during an extended discussion of immigration reforms. He defended the Republican-controlled Senate’s refusal to hold hearings on President Barack Obama’s nomination of a justice to fill the seat vacant after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Later on a radio show, McCain said he would not consider any U.S. Supreme Court nomination from Hillary Clinton if she wins the presidency.

The comment drew national media attention on the assumption it signals a determination by Republican leaders in the Senate to stonewall any appointment — an argument to the Republican base to ensure the Republicans retain control of the Senate.

As the furor grew, McCain’s office put out a clarification saying, “Senator McCain believes you can only judge people by their record and Hillary Clinton has a clear record of supporting liberal judicial nominees. That being said, Senator McCain will, of course, thoroughly examine the record of any Supreme Court nominee put before the Senate and vote for or against that individual based on their qualifications as he has done throughout his career.”

The Senate has refused to vote on President Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland. McCain voted for Garland previously when he was named to the U.S. Court of Appeals.

Kirkpatrick, 66, sharply criticized McCain for his most recent statements on the Supreme Court appointment.

She also during the debate insisted McCain in the course of his 36 years in Washington has abandoned his longtime reputation as a party maverick, willing to defy the leadership on things like campaign finance reform and immigration.

“As a former prosecutor,” said Kirkpatrick, whose congressional district includes Southern Gila County and who at one time represented Northern Gila County as well. “But we all know this law is broken. It’s an economic issue and it’s a moral issue because it’s tearing families apart.”

She said she had introduced legislation that would allow a path to citizenship for “dreamers,” the children of undocumented workers who had grown up in the United States and wanted to become citizens, go to college and make a contribution. “If people like Senator McCain should hear their stories, we would pass comprehensive immigration reform in a heartbeat. But under Sen. McCain’s leadership, they won’t bring it up for a vote.”

McCain responded that Democrats failed to pass comprehensive immigration reform in the first two years of President Obama’s term, when they controlled both houses. “They wanted to deal with Obamacare and the stimulus and a lot of other things that are damaging the country. I promise you that dreamers were part of immigration reform. But we also have to have a secure border. And it’s going to be secure with the legislation I got through” the Senate, which included towers a long the border and a big increase in the ranks of the border patrol.

The topic of immigration reform bedeviled McCain, who alienated many in the Republican base when he tried to pull off a comprehensive immigration reform package during his 2008 presidential run. At that time, he favored a bargain that would trade tougher border enforcement for a legal path to citizenship for millions of people living in the U.S. illegally and possibly a new guest worker program.

But after losing to Barack Obama, McCain faced withering criticism from Republicans who said he favored “amnesty.” Both the Maricopa County and Gila County Republican parties ultimately censured him. He then faced a blistering primary challenge by State Sen. Kelli Ward, who favored Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s call for a wall along the Mexican border and mass deportation of the estimated 11 million people in the country illegally.

The Center for Migration Studies estimated that the number of people living here illegally stands at its lowest level since 2003. Moreover, the number of people crossing into Arizona illegally in 2015 stood at about 170,000, about one-tenth of the total in 2005, according to the most recent figures from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. Since 2005, the U.S. has spent some $132 billion in increased border security, including adding thousands of new border patrol agents, cameras, fencing, drones, ground sensors, detentions and criminal prosecutions.

As a result, border patrol apprehensions have dropped to the lowest levels since the early 1970s. One report by the Department of Homeland Security estimates that the odds an illegal immigrant will get caught trying to cross the border has risen from 11 percent in 2005 to 58 percent in 2015, according to a summary of the report in the Arizona Republic. http://www.azcentral.com/story/news/politics/border-issues/2016/10/09/how-many-mexicans-actually-cross-border-illegally/91280026/.

Nonetheless, the two Senate candidates disagreed immigration and border security.

McCain repeatedly pointed to his endorsement by an organization representing border patrol agents. He noted Israel has successfully used a series of walls to control its border and said a chain of towers on the U.S.-Mexico border and the extensive use of drones to patrol the border will result in further improvements.

“There’s another big issue: Manufactured Mexican heroin, which is getting across the border, is killing people. We have to do what’s necessary to secure that border.”

Kirkpatrick agreed, but differed on what that means.

“We have friends that are ranchers down there. The border will be secure when they feel secure and they don’t. That is the reason we have to pass comprehensive border immigration reform — so agents can focus on the criminal drugs and the sex trafficking at the boarder. We need to focus our border patrol agents’ attention, time and resources on the criminal elements.”

Kirkpatrick said McCain long ago abandoned his principles as a maverick willing to vote against the party leadership on things like campaign finance reform and immigration.

“Fifteen years ago, he introduced the Dream Act, but when it came up for a vote in the Senate, he voted against it. Trump’s idea of building a wall at the border is bad for Arizona. But deporting 11 million people, that’s terrible, that’s personal. That’s why we must have a full Supreme Court.”

But McCain said “let’s not have any consideration of a Supreme Court justice until after the election. On this issue, the courts are more and more deciding that Barack Obama is acting unconstitutionally — he’s violating his oath of office and the Constitution.

Kirkpatrick countered that 36 years in Washington has turned McCain into an insider instead of a maverick who votes his conscience. “Here’s what people are saying — ‘do your job. Confirm a Supreme Court justice. We are tired of that kind of obstructionism.’”