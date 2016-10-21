The Terrorists Among Us

We have terrorists in our midst.

But you won’t hear a word about it in the presidential campaign.

You won’t hear a word about it in the town council campaign.

You won’t hear a word about it in the state legislative campaign.

But the terrorists live among us.

They murder 64 American citizens every day.

But we do nothing, except bury our heads and harden our hearts.

Of course, we’re talking about domestic violence.

In 2001, 2,996 people died in the jet attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. The attacks upended our foreign policy and continue to dominate the presidential campaign 16 years later.

So why have we done so little to end domestic violence — the rehabilitate the perpetrators and protect the victims, which claims 2,400 victims every year — mostly women and children.

Ah, does “terrorism” seem too strong a word?

Well, consider the case of Jerad Arismendez and his relationship with Carmen Castillo.

The Valley couple been married 16 years when Carmen decided she’d had enough of his rages, threats and instability. She filed for divorce, giving him visitation every other weekend with their two daughters — Audrey, 5 and Ariah, 4.

He grew increasingly enraged. He called her 50 times a day. He came to her door and would not leave. He threatened her, reminded her he had a gun. He put her in a chokehold and threatened to kill her.

She obtained an order of protection.

The court didn’t even require him to turn over his guns.

Imagine the terror she lived in.

Imagine the helpless dread that filled her days.

Does this not meet the definition of terrorism?

Last week, Jerad Arismendez used the gun the judge never attempted to take away to kill his two children and then himself.

When will we pay half as much attention to this daily terror in our own homes, in every peaceful neighborhood as we do to the distant threat of Islamic terrorists?

When will we devote the kind of national fury and focus to this problem as we have to Syria and Iran and Iraq and the late and unlamented Osama bin Laden?

Instead, we have a national debate that exposes, then minimizes, the pervasive victimization and demeaning of women that lies at the root of domestic violence — and the terrible reluctance of courts and police and schools to address the issue head on.

Do you think we exaggerate?

Then ask the only domestic violence shelter in Rim Country whether they have a plan to replace the federal grant they used to provide transitional housing for women and children fleeing violent relationships a safe place to rebuild their lives.

Then ask the courts why Jerad Arismendez could terrorize his wife and children for months, without anyone doing anything to stop him.

Make no mistake.

Terrorists live among us.

They murder 64 women and children every day, day in and day out.

And somehow, we dare not speak the name.