Vote Against Prop. 205

Editor:

The Preamble to the Constitution of the United States, asserts that one of the roles of government is to “promote the general welfare.” Legalizing recreational marijuana is not promoting the general welfare! A Payson Roundup article (April 14, 2015) cited “a 30-year study of the effects of marijuana that found regular use associated with a 7-8 point drop in IQ, impaired cognition and increased risk for psychiatric disease, increased dropout rate, lower relationship success and lower life satisfaction.” Many more such studies abound. http://adai.uw.edu/marijuana/factsheets.htm, for example, has a 58 page report from the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute at the University of Washington. It is a comprehensive review of 20 years of research. The negative consequences of marijuana use are frightening. The report concludes “In summary, across many studies in multiple countries, marijuana use has been significantly associated with a variety of acute and chronic health outcomes in the realms of physical health, mental health, injury and mortality.”

Regulating marijuana like alcohol? How many lives have been lost or harmed by alcohol-related car accidents, domestic abuse or health problems? Where there is use, there is danger of abuse. Prop. 205 supporters claim that marijuana is not a gateway drug. On the contrary, just the idea that recreational drug use can be OK is a psychological gateway to more devastating drugs.

As for keeping money out of drug cartel hands, consider this: The cartel cares only about making money, not about the health and well-being of their buyers. If legalized, the peddlers of recreational marijuana also care about making money, but not about the health and well-being of their buyers. If they did, why sell a product that is so harmful? One main difference is that legal sellers would be taxed. Some of this tax income would go to Arizona schools. What a reprehensible approach to acquiring funds for our schools — promoting something harmful by making it appear helpful for children! Talk about putting lipstick on a pig! Money first, people second. Bad choice.

Let’s revisit Nancy Reagan’s signature campaign: Just Say No! No to drugs and cartels lose their income. No to drugs and you have no felony charges and no prison time. No to drugs and you’ll be healthier, happier, with more money in your own pockets. We will be a healthier, happier society.

Just Say No to Prop 205.

Connie Henninger