What Is The Cost Of Being Wrong?

Editor:

I read the letter to the editor from Bob Hugeri entitled “Editor should be ashamed” and the editor’s reply, and thought about something I learned taking a course on operations research years ago as part of my Ph.D. studies. It is a statistical term that modifies how to deal with statistical degrees of certainty based on the damages that may occur if a person’s decision is incorrect. It accounts for possible differences in risk and reward.

For instance, if a driver enters a slightly flooded low area of a road, the chances are very good that he will be able to drive through it. So, he decides to do so. If he gets through, he slaps himself on the chest and says to his passengers, “See I knew I could get through.” But, if he doesn’t make it through and his car is washed downstream, he may not only bear the cost of replacing his vehicle, he may lose his life and that of his passengers. In other words, the cost of error in this case is disproportionately high compared to the reward. I think the same reasoning can be applied to the human-caused global warming arguments.

If Mr. Hugeri’s facts are wrong and we do nothing to combat human-caused global warming that ultimately results in as much as a 20-foot rise in the oceans, it could wipe out the 90 percent of human civilization and infrastructure located within a mile or so of the oceans, not to mention the predicted increased severity of storms and extreme drought affecting other areas of the globe. The cost of error could be extremely high.

If the editor’s facts are wrong and we take many measures to combat the possible effects of human-caused global warming, but there is no significant global warming, and the predicted catastrophic sea rise and weather events don’t occur, then we will have spent a lot of human and financial resources needlessly. We will, however, in the process, create a lot of new jobs, clean up air pollution, develop a host of clean alternative energy resources and prevent many cases of disease caused by air and water pollution. The cost of error would be very low. Indeed, the benefits obtained might be worth the costs.

The operations research literature advises us to tilt decisions in such a way as to minimize really high costs of error. This makes a lot of sense to me. Perhaps it will make sense to Mr. Hugeri and the editor.

Bob Hershberger