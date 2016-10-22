Are You, Like I Am, One Of Those ‘Think Ahead!’ Types? 

I have always been someone who takes life calmly, accepting the things we can’t change, but focusing strongly on the ones we can. The result is that I may possibly be the biggest “Think Ahead!” nut on the planet.

If you’d like to know what I mean by taking life calmly, but always thinking ahead; here’s an example: My beloved wife Loretta is British, born on her grandfather’s tea and coffee plantation in India. We met and married in Karachi. One day Lolly and I took her Aunt Mary to Karachi’s Imperial Theatre to see the original King Kong. We sat in the balcony with many others. Down below were perhaps 1,100 more people, mostly men. The film had run for about 30 minutes when the lights suddenly came on, the men downstairs screamed an Urdu word I didn’t know, and the entire audience, including those up in the balcony, leapt up and began running, screaming to high heaven.

Fortunately, I was sitting at the end of the aisle, so when Lolly and her aunt stood up I did too, but I stayed put and asked them what was wrong.

“They’re yelling fire,” Lolly told me.

I looked around and saw nothing, took a deep breath of the air and smelled nothing, saw that the people downstairs were already almost all gone out the eight wide doors in the side walls, remembered that there were two sets of stairs just feet away from us which spiraled down there, pictured people in the balcony running down the hard, sharp edged, dangerously curving marble steps running down to the lobby, and said ...

“Sit down!”

Five minutes later, we calmly walked out of the theater down those hard marble steps past several injured and groaning people — three of them lying motionless. Whether anyone was killed I do not know because the report in the local paper the next day was strangely incomplete, but thinking back to those people lying so still on those deadly marble steps, I suspect there may have been.

The “fire” was a tiny electrical fire, which slightly damaged the screen.

It was panic that killed or injured people that night, not fire.

That’s typical of me. I don’t waste time reacting, but I don’t panic.

Why?

Well, as a teenager I was once in the woods and taking my favorite shortcut across a narrow canyon that butted up against a high stone cliff. The “shortcut” was two ledges, one a foot wide and one six inches wide; you could hold onto the narrow ledge, which was just above eye level, and move sideways on the wider ledge. At that point the canyon was 40 or 50 feet deep and about 25 feet wide. After the first 15 feet or so you were no longer over the drop; you were over a sharply sloping grassy shoulder just feet below you.

So there I was, tootling across the canyon one bright sunny morning when a large snake, which had apparently been sunning itself on the upper ledge stuck its nose in my face. Well, I was calm about most things even back then, but I don’t think I’d have been human if I didn’t jerk back in a rush — which I did.

Consequently, I found myself falling. I hadn’t a clue how far across I was, so I should have been thinking about the hard rocks down below, but I swear that the only thought in my mind was to be sure to check that upper ledge before I started out next time.

It’s a lesson I never forgot.

As it happens I was over the slanting grassy shoulder when I let go, and although it sloped steeply I managed to scramble up to the top — still thinking about what to do next time!

Anyway, as dumb as it may be, that’s me. I am calm about things I can’t change, but the other side of that coin is that I may just possibly be the worst “Think Ahead!” nut on the planet.

Think I’m kidding? Hah! Tell you about it next week, Johnny.