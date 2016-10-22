Better Do Your Deer Hunting Homework

The rifle deer season has begun with many youth hunts just finishing the weeklong pursuit of any antlered deer.

The general hunts will begin soon and continue throughout the month of November in many units statewide.

Some hunters appear to be luckier than others when it comes to placing that tag on a set of antlers just about every season. After five decades in the field hunting deer, I can assure you that planning and preseason scouting greatly increases the odds of at least seeing bucks in the field during the season.

The AZGFD lottery system awarded the deer permits by the first of August to a defined number of hunters in each unit of the state.

The first choice in the drawing is always the preferred hunting unit, oftentimes selected by the number of deer or the familiarity of the permit holder with the area.

Many times a hunter will get their second or maybe even their fifth choice, with just the opportunity of being in the field hunting big game. After that permit is in hand, the key is to do your homework and spend valuable time in the field getting to know every nook and cranny that might hold a deer during the weeklong season.

Whether it is a new area or one hunted many times during the previous years, it is still important to make that preseason visit during prime time of early morning or late afternoon. Optics and elevated vantage points are critical to seeing deer movements and these reduced light periods are the most active for deer. Let the binoculars do your walking as you scan canyons and hillsides for deer movement.

Another critical factor is feed and water sources in the local area. Is the water from previous year’s hunts still there, which obviously encourages deer movement?

Deer are browsers who are attracted to new brush growth and in the Rim Country the acorn crop can be a real magnet during the fall hunts. These factors can change yearly which will determine the deer being in a particular area or the possibility of being in other canyons of a mountain range.

The obvious telltale signs of tracks and fresh droppings are also significant clues before the season that should be noted for further scouting trips into an area. Knowing the land, food sources, water, and bedding areas are all key factors in choosing the location for the opening day deer hunt.

Another important point is human activity, which will cause the deer to move further into the wilderness after the initial opening day pressure. The escape route for a wary buck will often mean a remote canyon or higher into a mountain range. Later in the season, it may be necessary to put more footsteps on the ground to penetrate these more remote areas.

A mature buck seldom is far from cover, especially as hunting pressure increases. It may be necessary to glass an area repeatedly where foliage may hide much of a deer’s movement. Look small when scanning with optics and expect only to see a patch of a gray body, a leg beneath a brush line, or an antler tine reflecting in the sunlight.

Good luck on your fall big game hunts and enjoy the Arizona wilderness, God’s creation.