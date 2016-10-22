Burning The Forest To Save The Forest

A 2.5-degree increase in average temperatures across North America has resulted in an increase in wildfires that consumed an estimated 16,000 square miles of forest, according to the latest effort to tease out the effects of climate change on wildfires.

The temperature increase has essentially doubled the area affected by forest fires in the past 30 years, according to the study by researchers from Columbia University published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

The study underscores the dangers faced by towns like Payson and Star Valley as megafires increase in number and extent. Such high intensity crown fires can rain embers down on a town a mile beyond the fire line. Payson, Star Valley and Gila County have all refused to adopt a wildland–urban interface (WUI) building code or made it a priority to support Firewise brush clearing programs. WUI building codes require fire-resistant materials in new construction which greatly reduce the chance such a rain of embers would set the town on fire with even the close approach of a crown fire.

The studies also underscored the importance of the U.S. Forest Service’s shift away from fire suppression to a deliberate effort to let managed fires burn during cool, damp months. That policy has resulted in a series of large, low-intensity fires in Rim Country throughout September and October — to the mingled relief and alarm of residents.

The Columbia University study supports another study published recently demonstrating that wildfires have increased in size and frequency throughout the American West in the past 30 years. The number of acres burned has increased by 90,000 annually during that period compared to the longtime average.

On average, the number of fires greater than 1,000 acres in size increased by seven per year between 1984 and 2011, according to the study researchers from the University of Utah, published in the Geophysical Research Letters.

The researchers in that study used high resolution satellite images to make their calculations. They noted that the severe drought affecting the region in the past 20 years almost certainly played a role in the dramatic increase in the size and frequency of large wildfires, but didn’t attempt to link the trend to the measured increase in average temperatures.

However, the Columbia University study did just that.

The researchers concluded about half of the doubling in the number of acres burned stemmed directly from the increase in average temperatures. The rest of the increase stemmed from a variety of factors.

For instance, a big chunk of the increase stemmed from a “deferred fire” effect, as a result of a century of effort to sniff out fires as soon as they start. This interrupted the natural fire pattern in ponderosa pine forests, where a low intensity ground fire burned through every five years or so. As a result, when fires start they consume decades worth of accumulated fuels. That has helped double the U.S. Forest Service’s annual firefighting budget to more than $2 billion.

The increase in acres burn also reflected one of the worst droughts in the past 1,000 years, which has persisted for more than a decade — interrupted by the occasional year of near-normal rainfall. Currently, Arizona has slipped out of that drought but California, Nevada and the Pacific Northwest remains in moderate to severe drought.

A long-term climate oscillation over the Pacific Ocean has also steered storms away from the Western United States. Such wobbles in weather patterns take place periodically, helping to account for the variations in rainfall and temperatures from one year to the next.

However, the changes caused by the underlying 2.5-degree average temperature rise caused by global warming linked to the release by humans of heat-trapping greenhouse gases accounts for 55 percent of the doubling in the number and size of wildfires in the American West in the past 30 years, the researchers concluded.

The findings raise the stakes in the success of the Four Forest Restoration Initiative, an effort to develop a small-log timber industry that can thin millions of acres of overgrown forests in Northern Arizona, which has fallen several years behind schedule in its ambitious plan to thin 50,000 acres annually.

The findings should also mitigate frustration with the smoke that continues to drift through Rim Country from the ongoing controlled burns.

The Forest Service now manages forest fires during most of the year, instead of putting out almost all fires within 24 hours. The pure fire suppression approach generally starts in May or June and lasts until the monsoon starts in July or August. This year, the Forest Service took advantage of lightning strikes during the monsoon and set several fires in the wet, cool months of fall throughout Rim Country.

This week the Forest Service postponed planned controlled burns in the East Clear Creek and Beaver Creek watersheds, as the weather heated up and humidity dropped.

However, up on top of the Rim the Forest Service went ahead with a 600-acre controlled burn near Vernon and Lakeside.

Crews continued to monitor without suppressing a host of low-intensity ground fires, including a 6,000-acre prescribed burn in the Kaibab National Forest, the 1,800-acre prescribed Winter Fire in the Tonto National Forest, the 3,000-acre Fill Fire in the Coconino National Forest, another 17,000-acre fire in the Williams Ranger District of the Kaibab National Forest, the 3,200-acre Fulton Fire in the Tonto National Forest and the 2,000-acre Sam Jim Fire in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests.