Moina Shaiq Braves Anger To Plead For Peace And Understanding

Moina Shaiq has lived in the United States since 1978, but she originally came from Pakistan.

“Life was good,” she said of her years living peacefully in the States running a business and raising her children.

Then 9/11 hit and everything changed. She was horrified by the attacks — but found that afterward she and her children faced increasing hostility and resentment from people

angered by the growth of terrorism by radical Islamist groups.

At first, she kept her head down — hoping the anger would pass.

But it didn’t.

“I decided I was not going to be a victim and sit at home and cry,” said Shaiq.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at 2 p.m. at the Payson Methodist Church, Rim Country residents may come and hear what Shaiq has been telling people all over California — that her Muslim faith is about peace, community and caring for each other.

“People need to live together with compassion and acceptance ... and we’re all in this fight against hatred together,” she said.

Her journey to meet and introduce herself to people in other communities started after 9/11. Shaiq began by speaking about her Muslim faith and how it’s not the violent belief the radical extremists espouse. She spoke to her interfaith group. But eventually, she realized she was mostly talking to people who already agreed with her.

“Every time it’s the same people — we never get new faces,” she said.

Then the San Bernardino shooting happened. A radicalized Muslim couple — both legal, longtime residents, in December of 2015 killed 14 people and seriously injured 22 others in a mass shooting and attempted bombing.

“(I thought) what can I do?” said Shaiq. “It popped into my mind. I won’t waste any time. I put an ad in the paper telling people to meet me in a coffee shop to talk.”

The day she was to meet people, Shaiq brought her computer because well, who would show up? She could get work done at least.

She never got to open her computer.

She found 20 people already waiting when she arrived. Before her talk had ended, 100 people had crammed into the small space to hear about her faith and ask questions.

Since that time, Shaiq has spoken all over California having some interesting experiences.

One time, a man came with an agenda.

“The gentleman came in early,” said Shaiq. “I welcomed him and he said, ‘Don’t welcome me yet, I have to hear what you have to say.’”

When she opened up for her question and answer period, the gentleman demanded to know about Sharia law.

“He just thought we are bringing (Sharia law) here,” said Shaiq. “He thought we want to stop women from driving and chop off heads.”

Shaiq explained to the man that Sharia law is like the Jewish kosher laws or cannon law in Christianity.

“Sharia law is along the same lines,” said Shaiq. “It has to do with things like marriage and divorce — but we obey the law of the land.”

So, a person may get married under Sharia law, but they then must get a marriage license from the state according to the state laws.

So often when people start to understand Shaiq’s compassionate and understanding explanation of her Muslim faith, they open their minds, she said.

She recalled one gentleman who came to hear her speak in the Bay Area.

He approached her before her presentation with a very technical question based on a newspaper article he had in his hand covered in highlighted passages.

“They were very technical questions,” said Shaiq. “I asked if he would be alright asking me that question during the presentation so everyone could hear the answer.”

He agreed, but a woman insisted on dominating the question and answer period even though Shaiq asked politely for her to let others ask questions. The man never got to ask his question.

After the presentation, Shaiq said the man barged out of the room.

“I followed him out of the room,” said Shaiq. “He said to me, ‘You made sure I did not ask this question.’”

Shaiq explained she had tried her best to get to his question.

“He told me he wasn’t even going to come and said, ‘You people are blah, blah, blah ...’”

Finally, Shaiq got the man to sit with her and for 45 minutes she carefully answered every one of his questions.

After she finished, he said he had changed his mind.

“My dad, he watches Fox news. I’m going to tell him how nicely you treated me,” the man said at the end of the session.

She said mostly, people seek to understand.

“Human beings are human beings,” said Shaiq.

The event is free and hosted by the Payson Chapter of Amnesty International.

It begins at 2 p.m, Saturday, Oct. 22 at Payson United Methodist Church, 414 Easy St.