P-S Fire District Needs Budget Override To Maintain Services

Pine Strawberry local elections Budget override to help Pine Strawberry Fire District maintain services to residents. School board Incumbents Jessica Barnett, Helen Palmer and Margaret Parker seeking re-election to three, four-year terms. Two, two-year terms, vacated by resignation, sought by Rosina French, Larry Hartman and Michael Ward. Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District No election; Gila County Board of Supervisors will seat three applicants for four positions currently held by Larry Bagshaw, Richard James, Trent McNeeley and Paul Randall and the PSWID board, when installed in January, will seek applicants for the fourth seat and make an appointment to fill.

Pine-Strawberry voters have by now received in the mail their early voting ballots for the Nov. 8 election.

The vote-by-mail ballots were sent out Oct. 12.

Those who do not participate in voting by mail can cast their ballot in person at the First Baptist Church in Pine.

Probably the most crucial issue on the ballot for those who live in the high country is an override motion to increase the local fire district’s levy limit to $3.50 per $100 assessed value of property.

The local fire department is struggling under budget constraints that limit its manpower and firefighting capabilities. Fire chiefs around the state, including Gary Morris, have spent the last couple of years lobbying legislators to change the levy limits imposed on fire districts.

A 25 cents per $100 was approved but only if voters OK’d the increase, which is the reason for the override.

During the Great Recession, which started in 2009, property values crumbled which resulted in fire district funding shortages and layoffs of firefighter paramedics and, in some cases, the closing of fire stations.

Those setbacks created a public safety nightmare.

Chief Morris says the Pine Strawberry Fire District lost 30 percent of its funding, about $1 million. The district also lost firefighter paramedic positions.

The chief also contends if the ballot is approved most fire district property owners would pay only about 7 cents per day, or $24 per year, to help restore fire district emergency services.

If the measure is not approved, further cuts would be needed, possibly including closing the Strawberry fire station, which would save enough money in utilities and maintenance to cover Pine operation costs for a year.

Morris says that closing the station, however, would result in dire consequences in which the Pine station would be forced to respond to emergencies in Strawberry resulting in increased response time.

Cardiac arrest patients in Strawberry would receive emergency help about eight minutes later than they now do, which could mean a reduced survival rate.

Also, an eight-minute delay in fire crews getting to Strawberry would mean structural fires would have the time to expand and destroy more and trapped victims could be lost.

An informal meeting on the override will be held 6 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 26 in the cultural hall.

Also on the local election scene, two seats on the Pine Strawberry Elementary School board are up for grabs. The seats were vacated last spring by the resignations of former members Dave Prechtel and Bob Horne.

The vacated seats have drawn three candidates — Larry Hartman, Rosina French and Michael Ward.

The three incumbents that remained after the resignations, Helen Palmer, Jessica Barnett and Margaret Parker, are running unopposed for four-year terms.

While the Pine Strawberry Water Improvement District needs to replace four members — Trent McNeeley, Larry Bagshaw, Paul Randall and Richard James — whose terms expire at the end of the year, no election will be held.

Instead the board decided during a Sept. 15 meeting to ask the Gila County Board of Supervisors to appoint to the board the three persons who applied to run and seek an applicant for the fourth vacancy.

It was ruled at a past meeting that the current board could talk to candidates prior to their being seated in January and it will be the January board with the new members that will select the candidate to fill the open board seat.

The decision to involve the BOS will save the district money because it will not have to pay the county for an election.

There are also two other important issues to be decided during this election — the legalization of marijuana and raising the minimum wage. See the Oct. 14 and 18 editions of the Payson Roundup for more election information, including candidate interviews.

Learn about your library

Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library Director Becky Waer and assistant Ann Pendleton will be guest presenters at the Pine Library Friends meeting at 1 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 in the library activity room.

“You won’t want to miss this one ... they will be instructing us on how to use some of the library services,” says Friends member Helen Palmer. “This will include what computer programs they have including the OverDrive Program.”

By using OverDrive on an Android device, patrons can borrow eBooks, audio books and stream video from the library.

OverDrive is one of the hottest offerings among the 30,000 libraries worldwide that offer the service.

“Our library is a whole lot more than just books to check out, come, see and learn,” invites Palmer.

Refreshments will be served and the public is invited.

Great fishing

Northern Gila County fishing guru Jim Goughnour is spewing superlatives over much improved angling conditions, “Great fishing everywhere in the Rim Country.”

For proof, he talked to Curt Rambo who is probably the finest crappie fisherman in the state.

“(Rambo) told me he is catching a limit of crappie every time he goes out.”

Experienced anglers consider crappie a prize because they are arguably the best tasting fish available in local lakes and are fun to catch.

Bass fishing at Roosevelt is also the best it has been all year, Goughnour reports.

On Rim lakes, fishing is reported good to excellent and will continue to improve as temperatures drop.

Just this week, the first rainbow trout stocking of the season took place at Green Valley Park Lake in Payson. The stocking schedule for GVP can be found on the Arizona Game and Fish Department website.

Trunk or Treat help needed

The Pine-Strawberry Fire Department is in need of donations and “trunks” for its Third Annual Open House and Trunk or Treat to be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at the Pine fire station.

Decorations will begin at 4 p.m. and the trunks will start setting up at 5 p.m.

Volunteers, trunks decorated to hand out goodies, candy, decorations, money, food and baked goods are needed.

Organizers say there will be music and “a little bit of learning” presumably fire safety.

Call Stacy at 928-476-4272 or 928-978-3964 for more information.

Root for the home teams

Make it a priority to visit Pine-Strawberry School tomorrow, Saturday, Oct. 22, to cheer on local student-athletes as they battle for honors in a Verde Valley Volleyball League tournament and a National Archery in Schools Program (NASP) shoot.

Competition is expected to begin about 8 a.m. and continue most of the day.

The archery tournament, which is a northeastern Arizona state qualifier, will include both 3-D and 10-15 meter range competitions.

Boutique’s holiday schedule

Pine-Strawberry Arts and Crafts Guild member Catherine Hurla announced last week the dates the guild’s Christmas Boutique will be open.

They are: Friday, Nov. 25 and Saturday, Nov. 26. Also Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday Dec. 10.

The boutique will be open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. all four days.

“As always we will have many handcrafted items made by our talented members,” said Hurla. “We have handwoven baskets, unique jewelry, leather crafts, knitted and crocheted items, handmade aprons, clothing, pet attire and many seasonal crafts.”

The boutique in located directly behind the Pine thrift shop at the senior center. Madness at the library

Movie Madness at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library continues at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 9 with the showing of “Nine Lives” a movie rated PG and 87 minutes in length.

Children should bring a pillow so as to be comfortable on the floor and refreshments will be served.

Medicare help

Keeping up with the changes in Medicare prescription plans can be a daunting task for seniors.

Thankfully there is help on the way for those concerned about the changes that will take place Jan. 1, 2017.

The assistance arrives in the form of a Pinal-Gila County Council for Senior Citizens-hosted seminar 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 at Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library in Pine.

During it, PGCCSC representatives will help seniors review their health and prescription insurance including changes in cost, coverage and benefits.

Hunt seasons begin

Because elk and deer thrive in Hunt Unit 6A, slightly north of Pine and Strawberry, hunters prize drawing tags in the unit.

It’s a great hunting spot because animals like to be in places where they are not disturbed.

Firearm deer season began this month and will continue through December. Elk firearms season began in 6A in September and will continue through November.

Hunters lucky enough to draw a 6A tag for either animal should carefully check Game and Fish regulations before heading into the field because there are several places vehicles are not allowed for any reason including recovering game. Which means, all harvested game must be packed out.

Also there are three wilderness areas in the unit where wheeled travel in prohibited — West Clear Creek, Fossil Springs and Wet Beaver Creek.

For the most part, hunters are law-abiding citizens and will abide by the restrictions but there are a handful of outlaws who, if seen, should be reported for breaking any rules including the illegal taking of animals.

Reporting can be done by calling 1-800-352-0700.

Thought for the week

“If you want children to keep their feet on the ground, put some weight on their shoulders.”