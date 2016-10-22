Who Will Be In The Dog House?

On Friday, Nov. 4, the Humane Society of Central Arizona will be “impounding” members of our community for a fundraiser. They will set their own “bail” amount and can ask friends, family and co-workers to donate to make their bail so they’ll be released from the kennel. All proceeds directly benefit the animals at HSCAZ. We will also offer online donations so people can raise their bail before they arrive, in case they are busy and need to get back to work.

Come see them locked up for a good cause! Cheer on your favorite, donate or just have a good laugh! The fun takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at 605 W. Wilson Ct. For more information, call 928-474-5590 or visit www.humanesocietycentralaz.org.

Featured pets

PISCES: I’m a spunky girl with a playful attitude. Sometimes I can get a bit rough when it comes to swatting my toys; when it gets intense it would be best to steer clear. I enjoy having all eyes on me, as long as they aren’t other cat eyes. They just give me the willies and I would prefer to not live in the same home as them. Don’t mind if I do help myself to some tasty treats; we can be best friends if you sneak them to me. Please don’t think my tail makes me any less than extraordinary, it just shows that I was very adventurous while I prowled the streets alone.

CALVIN: I am a skittish guy at first, but once you get to know me and we gain each other’s trust, you’ll have my full attention. I can take more time to get to know, but it’ll be worth it. Thanks to the dedicated volunteers who have taken time to socialize with me, I have come a long way with wearing a collar and going for walks on a leash. I get along well with other dogs and can often be found hanging out with several other dogs in the play yard. I need a family that will be patient and willing to work with me on overcoming my fears.