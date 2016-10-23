Man's Body Found In Payson Woods

A man’s body was found in the forest Wednesday afternoon, but police are releasing few details as they continue to investigate.

Someone called police after they stumbled on the body in the wooded area west of the 1000 block of West Rim View and Rocky Road.

Radio traffic indicated there was a gun found next to the body, but the Roundup could not confirm this with police.

Police Chief Don Engler said they are awaiting the results of an autopsy to release any information. He could not say if it was a suicide or how long the body had been there. Police questioned neighbors, asking if they had heard or seen anything.