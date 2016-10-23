Pride Of Payson Competes

After a rough start to the 2017 marching band season, the Pride of Payson performed its heart out at the ASU Band Day on Oct. 15 — without any trips or starting the music on the wrong measure.

New director Kyle Headstream, the fourth band director in the last five years, already has a strong relationship with the students — and that connection with the kids has helped the mostly underclassman band rise to the occasion.

“We ranked fifth out of 13 bands at ASU, with a score that qualifies us for state!” said Headstream in his characteristically enthusiastic style.

He also said the judges had a lot of positive comments for the band members.

“Especially the percussion section,” he said.

After the competition, Headstream only had praise.

“I couldn’t be more excited with your performance,” he said.

Headstream has forged a relationship with the band members despite the district hiring him a scant three days before the year started.

“We’ve been dealing with catch up,” said Headstream. “They hired me three days before school started. Now we’re rolling with the punches.”

One advantage, a lot of the show was prepared by the time Headstream got into his position.

“The music was picked out already and usually they hire me to write the choreography and drills,” he said.

Headstream said he has been working for the Pride of Payson for the last three years to finalize their shows.

When he wasn’t freelancing for Payson, Headstream said he was playing trumpet on Royal Caribbean Cruise ships.

Then Payson called.

When asked how he could give up a life on the sea, Headstream said teaching has been a goal of his for the last few years.

“Besides, it’s Payson. We all love Payson,” he said.

Headstream has plenty of help to give this year its jump-start. Graduate Brett Royer has been hired to help with the woodwinds and Justin Lea to work with percussion.

At the competition parents galore helped to pack, drive down, set up and move equipment.

“Robert and Maura Mastin have been the most helpful parents I have ever seen and the rest are really stepping up more than any other year. Tony Augon is the grill master to beat all grill masters! Great group!” said Charlie Beier.

Other parents that helped out included Michelle Suksi, Alan Michels, Candi Paine, Charlie and Amy Beier and the Scott and Janet Nossek.

Senior Lizzy Mabb has full confidence in Headstream and the band.

“I think we’re going to rock it,” she said.

Mabb is one of two seniors in the band this year. The only other senior is Colin Nossek.

In a change from the often militaristic leadership usually seen in a band director, Headstream takes moments to focus on the positive with the hardworking band members.

He calls it “Fillin’ the Bucket.”

After a performance, Headstream asks the kids to call on one member of the band and compliment them on something they did during the performance.

“It’s a way to spread the love,” he said.

Headstream got the idea from one of his mentors from Gilbert, where he grew up.

The Pride of Payson performs next on Saturday, Oct. 22 at the Barry Goldwater High School competition.