The Quiet Of Fall Slips Back Into The Frantic – Temporarily

This past week has been a whirlwind of activity for the Snyder household.

The cabinet people started the install on our kitchen cabinets; making my kitchen, at this point, unworkable since the refrigerator and the range had to be moved out.

We had decided to go to a restaurant anyway since the 12th was our anniversary.

The cabinets were not completely done and two of the cabinets were the wrong size.

That same day being Wednesday was Domino Day, I needed to bring something so I racked my brain as to what to bring, but my friend told me not to bring anything this time, since it was our anniversary.

Wow! The counter was loaded with all kinds of food, and there were 16 ladies to play that day. We had two tables going with two different games.

My good friend Dara brought me a vase full of roses and the ladies all signed a card and they sang happy anniversary. I was overwhelmed with emotion by their caring and generosity.

Previously, I had asked for donations of goodies for the Dupke memorial on Friday morning and the Hellsgate Street Fair the next day. They outdid themselves! I am so blessed to have such caring ladies in my life. Thank you to each and every one of you.

The memorial service on Friday for Hellsgate firefighter Bill Dupke was at the Nazarene Church on Tyler Parkway after the fire trucks wound their way through town. What an impressive ceremony. The service was held at the outdoor chapel, which was so appropriate for Bill. He was a great outdoorsman.

Thanks to the Domino Divas and the Hellsgate Fireflies, the reception after the ceremony was a success, the ladies from the church helped to turn out a long table full of goodies for all the firefighters, coming from all over the state, their wives, friends and fellow Hellsgate firefighters all dressed in their finest uniforms.

Again, my friend Dara volunteered to help to get the goodies from my car and we both helped the ladies of the Nazarene church set up the long table. The Fireflies President Karen suggested that if there was any goodies leftover, one of the firefighters were to bring the rest to widow Rhonda’s home since many of the family members were at her home. All in all the whole day was an emotional roller coaster ride.

On the home front, the kitchen cabinets were still being installed, including the heavy porcelain sink I wanted for the kitchen — it weighed a ton! I left, since I wanted to bring the rest of the donated goodies to the Hellsgate Street Fair on Saturday. There was not much left except a spice cake and a few dozen cookies. This time, my daughter Eileen agreed to help me set up at the fire station. Since there wasn’t a great deal to sell, we broke down the table a bit after 5 p.m. I have not found out how much money was raised for the Dupke family yet, but I would guess quite a bit judging from the many people who showed up and participated in the raffle items and the Moose Lodge having a barbecue pork dinner and a beer garden.

The activities did not stop there — on Sunday afternoon, I went to the latest in the series of special entertainment performances arranged by the Tonto Community Concert Association. The TCCA presented George Bugatti and his “Portraits of America” concert. What a wonderful afternoon. Bugatti has a program that features pop standards from the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s about cities all across America. My feet never stopped moving through the whole performance.

Later on Sunday I rested — for a little while. The next undertaking was to start filling up the kitchen cabinets. I also have a chore ahead of me to decide where I to put my dishes, cookware, etc. I am sure that this project will be ongoing as I arrange and rearrange the cabinet contents.

Tonto Village happenings

The biggest news comes from the Double D Bar and Restaurant. Danny and Ethel Cain will be hosting an adult Halloween party from 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29.

It’s more fun to come in costume, to guess who is who, but costumes are not required. The live music for the event will be by Carl Anthony. So mark your calendar and think up a bizarre costume to wow your neighbors.

Celebrations

Bobbette Davis of Tonto Village I celebrated her big day on Tuesday, Oct. 18. On Oct. 22, Hellsgate captain Bobbie Doss has her birthday. On Oct. 23, Hellsgate Fire Chief Dave Bathke and Darlane Leonard of Tonto Village III will all share their big day. Also on that day, Bill and Karen Fausz formerly of Thompson Draw will celebrate their 57th wedding anniversary.

Kathy Arrants of Tonto Village I finishes up the birthdays in October. Kathy has her big day on Oct. 24.

On a personal note our granddaughter Bethany McGrew of Yuma, will also celebrate her birthday on Oct. 23. Happy birthday, granddaughter, love you lots.

Oct. 23 was a really busy day and here’s hoping your day is a keepsake to hold in your heart.

Recipe of the week

Since, Bobette Davis celebrates her birthday this week, I will include one of the recipes she submitted for the Hellsgate Fireflies cookbook, “Fireflies Can Cook.”

Grandma’s Indian Pudding

4 cups milk

1/2 cup molasses

1/2 cup corn meal

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon allspice

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon butter

Scald 3 cups milk in double boiler. Combine corn meal, molasses, salt, allspice, nutmeg with one (1) cup milk then add rest of milk. Cook until thick, about 15 minutes. Pour into greased baking dish, drop butter on top. Bake at 325 degrees for 2 hours. Serve with ice cream, applesauce or Cool Whip.