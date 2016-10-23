Rim Holidays – Halloween

Because Rim Country settlers were masters of the practical joke, Halloween proved to be a favorite holiday in Payson. For many years teacher Julia Randall held a small carnival at school for the children to cut pumpkins and display them. As for the youth, the big event was to tip over outhouses and some years they moved an outhouse to someone’s roof, or the roof of the dance hall.

One memorable episode of this type had to do with the annual tipping of the outhouse at the Woman’s Club. Anna Mae Deming reported it was a “three-holer,” with papa-size, ma-ma size and baby sizes. As one of the club’s primary leaders it fell to Anna Mae to recruit husbands to replace the tipped convenience onto a proper foundation. She knew who the culprits were, including her brother, and one year Anna Mae decided to make them right the wrong. She marched down to the high school and asked the principal to call a meeting of the student body. With stern voice she announced, “This afternoon at 4 o’clock we will have a raising of the Woman’s Club outhouse. You know who you are. Be there!”

And they were, everyone who had participated in the prank.

One year this tipping of outhouses was carried to an extreme. Cece Gibson was determined to head off the culprits, and she stood inside the little shack yelling, “Boys, don’t tip it. I’m in here!” However they did it anyway, trapping her inside. Then, “gentlemen” that they were, they up-righted the little building and released their prisoner.

It was about 1959 when someone stole the school bell off its yoke and put it on the roof of the principal’s house. He called Pat Cline, whose husband, Raymond, had a rack on his Jeep, to come get the bell and keep it! The school had installed electric bells and no longer used the old school bell anyway. Sometime later they gave it to the Northern Gila County Historical Society Museum where it can still be seen.

Most of the Halloween celebration was more benign as children in town made the rounds for treats. They could count on a popcorn ball at the Demings, and an apple from Grandpa Pyle. Meanwhile, out on the ranches the distances were too far flung for much mischief, but the families enjoyed raising pumpkins and competing in the carving of jack-o-lanterns.

Almost every year there was a masquerade ball at the dance hall. One time, during the mid-1930s, Rowe Gibson and Kermit Owens won first prize for best costume. They were too young to receive the first prize, a gallon of bootleg wine, although with the help of friends it is said they later managed to secure their prize anyway.

The origins of Halloween are traced to the ancient Druids. It was both their New Year’s Eve and a harvest celebration. These Celtic priests lighted bon fires on the hills to honor the sun god, and fires on the hearths of homes were relighted from the sacred bonfires. Trick or treat began when the priests begged wood for the bonfires and would burn down the houses of those who refused.

When the Romans conquered Britain they abolished the human sacrifices that accompanied the Druids’ celebration and included one of their own in the Oct. 31 festival. It was a celebration of those who had died. It was believed they came back at this time of year to torment the living. People would put on masks and costumes trying to not be recognized by the returning dead. A meal was placed outside for the spirits to eat, then it was checked later to see if it had lost its taste, which meant the spirits had been there.

The advent of Christianity prompted a desire to make pagan holidays acceptable. They obviously were not going to be eliminated, so they were transformed. In A.D. 835 Pope Gregory III established All Hallows Day on Nov. 1 to celebrate the lives of the saints, and the next day was All Souls’ Day to remember loved ones who had died. The old pagan celebration was carried over on All Hallows Eve (Halloween), a time when the ghosts would still return to trouble the living.

The modern commercialization of Halloween is a time to laugh at death as we still carve pumpkins to scare the spooks away, we still trick or treat, and we still dress in costume. After all, what else is there since there are no more outhouses to tip over?

Next: Veteran’s Day