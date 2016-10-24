Scammers Target School Sports Support

Payson High School and Rim Country Middle School Athletic Director Rich Ormand warned area businesses about a scam involving a fake company supposedly selling advertising on sports calendars, posters, banners and programs to support student-athletic programs.

The scam artists have sent bogus invoice bills to area businesses seeking payment.

Ormand urged anyone receiving such a call to not offer any personal or business information and to report the phone call to the police.

If you get a phone call, ask the following questions.

• Can I get a phone number to call you back?

• What’s the name of the contact person for this project at the school?

• Where is your office located? Can I have your website and email address?

If they won’t supply that information, it’s probably a scam. Even if they do, don’t commit. Get a number for a call back.

An email from Mr. Ormand states:

“We are planning on possibly using a legitimate third party company for these types of endeavors in the 2017-2018 school year. As of right now, we are doing all banner-ad programs in house. The district does not have any agreements with any outside third parties for this. Please call the PHS athletic office at 928-472-5774 for information on how you can help support our programs through donations and advertising.”

However, Cheer has two companies that provide the little footballs, etc. that get thrown out at games. Those companies are Championship Sports and Endzone Athletics. Their representatives do call local businesses to sell advertising space on those balls, towels, T-shirts, etc.

Those are legitimate companies. Still, the business should verify with the school to make sure ag