Tonto Basin: So Fun It’S Scary

More ghouls.

More ghosts.

More good times.

For the past 30-plus years, the residents of Tonto Basin have put on a Halloween Carnival at the school to raise money for playground equipment and other needs of the district. This year, they’re going Halloween happy.

“It’s the only fundraiser for the school,” said Laci Sopeland, a parent and member of the Lorraine Cline Memorial Poker Run committee, the group that spearheads coordinating the event.

This year, the organizers will add a parade and a Tonto Basin-style Trunk or Treat to the already jam-packed carnival.

“The parade starts at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 29th, and goes down the street in front of the post office and Punkin Center,” said Sopeland.

In a change from previous years, judges will rate the costume contest as the contestants walk the parade – then announce the winners at the carnival.

Sopeland noted, “The costume contest took so much time away from the carnival.”

Once the parade ends, the kids can go on over to the waiting ATVs and side-by-sides stuffed with candy to trick or treat.

Sopeland said the families decided to add this Trunk or Treat part because Tonto Basin sprawls so far, the kids only get to go to about a dozen houses before they had to call it a night.

It will also save parents an awful lot of driving.

After the kids pack their bags with treats, families can go over to the school to grab dinner before the little witches and wizards fill up with candy.

“There will be green chili burros, hot dogs, chili beans and nachos,” said Sopeland, “but most people come for the burros.”

Once in the carnival area in the gym at the school, kids and their families can play carnival games for prizes or tickets to try to win cool prizes like a remote-controlled helicopter, bike or Kindle.

New for the adults this year — corn hole. “It’s $5 to enter. It’s single elimination. You draw a partner — and the winners take half the pot,” said Sopeland.

The bounce house will return, but those that normally put on the haunted house had other family obligations this year.

Sopeland said the committee has asked businesses to sponsor the carnival booths to boost the fundraising bucks.

“They can sponsor a booth for $25 to $50,” said Sopeland.

If interested in sponsoring a booth, contact Sopeland at 928-978-1254.

The community will also sponsor the cake walk to local legend EC Conway, who passed away a few years ago.

“He would come to the carnival and put down all his money to win as many cakes as he could,” said Sopeland.

She said anyone interested in bringing a cake based on a family favorite recipe or as a donation are welcome.

After the party ends for the little ones, it just begins for the adults, said Sopeland.

“The Punkin Center will have its festival starting at 8 p.m.” said Sopeland.

There will be a band and adult beverages.