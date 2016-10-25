Alzheimer’s is the most common form of dementia; it causes problems with memory, behavior and thinking. Worsening over time, the disease eventually is terminal and unfortunately to date there is no cure. More than 5 million people in the United States have the disease. Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging.

Alzheimer’s symptoms

Each person’s experience with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia is different. Even so, some symptoms are common and usually move through predictable stages, from mild to more severe, over the course of several years.

The symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease include loss of memory, trouble finding words, general disorientation, difficulty making judgments, as well as changes in behavior and personality.

What other diseases have similar symptoms?

Memory loss or confusion can be caused by other problems, too. Sometimes these same symptoms are caused by an easily treatable issue, such as reaction to a medicine taken for a different health problem, or even a vitamin deficiency. It’s important to get the right diagnosis so treatment can target the right problem.

Who is most at risk?

Age is the best-known risk factor for Alzheimer’s. The older you get, the greater your chance of developing Alzheimer’s. Genetics may play a role as well. In rare families, certain genes may cause the disease. For most people who develop the disease later in life, some genes may increase your risk, but do not cause the disease.

Some studies suggest that the rate of Alzheimer’s is higher in certain racial or ethnic groups, such as African Americans, and scientists are exploring possible explanations.

People with specific medical histories are at greater risk of Alzheimer’s, including people with:

• Down syndrome and other intellectual and developmental disorders

• Repeated concussions (falls, sports injuries, and car accidents are common causes of concussions and TBI)

• Traumatic brain injury (TBI and mild TBI)

Being at higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease does not necessarily mean that you will develop the disease. Scientists continue to explore factors that may increase your chances of having Alzheimer’s and, equally important, what may protect people from developing the disease.

Diagnosing Alzheimer’s

Getting a clear diagnosis can help you get started on planning ahead for the care and support you might need. The earlier you detect Alzheimer’s, the better chance you have of treatments possibly delaying certain symptoms. Early diagnosis also allows families to better plan for the course of the disease.

When someone tells a doctor about memory problems, the doctor may check their overall health, review medicines they take, and conduct or order tests that check memory, problem solving, counting, and language skills. Sometimes, a brain scan (a CT, MRI, or other tests) might help determine whether memory complaints are caused by another condition, or Alzheimer’s disease.

If a primary care doctor suspects possible Alzheimer’s, he or she may refer you to a specialist who can provide a detailed diagnosis, or you may decide to go to a specialist on your own. You can find specialists through memory clinics and centers, or through local organizations or referral services.

Specialists include:

• Geriatricians manage health care in older adults. They know how the body changes as it ages and whether symptoms indicate a serious problem.

• Geriatric psychiatrists specialize in the mental and emotional health of older adults and can assess memory and thinking problems.

• Neurologists specialize in the health of the brain and central nervous system, and can conduct and review brain scans (including CTs and MRIs, as well as other tests).

• Neuropsychologists can conduct tests of memory and thinking.

Memory clinics and centers have teams of specialists who work together to diagnose the problem. Tests often are done at the clinic or center, which can speed up diagnosis.

If you have concerns or would like to be tested for early stage dementia the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute in Phoenix can provide evaluations and monitoring at no cost. Contact Christine Zuber of Rim Country Health at 928-474-1120 for more information.

Alzheimer’s Stages and Changes

A person with Alzheimer’s will change over time, and understanding these changes can help you plan ahead. People with early stage Alzheimer’s can usually take part in care decisions. Experts suggest talking about worries, concerns, and frustrations with family and friends instead of trying to figure everything out on your own; work together to find ways to maintain independence. Take time to make financial, legal, and health care plans at this stage, before the disease progresses.

As the disease progresses, memory loss and changes in behavior and mood become more severe to the point where constant attention is necessary. At the same time, people with Alzheimer’s may still enjoy normal activities.

Late stage Alzheimer’s requires around-the-clock care and may require a move to a residential care facility such as Rim Country Health. This stage can last anywhere from a few weeks to years.

How does it affect the brain?

In Alzheimer’s, brain cells called neurons gradually stop working, lose connections with other neurons, and eventually die. Abnormal amounts of proteins also form plaques and tangles — major hallmarks of the disease — but we do not yet know why this happens. Over time, the brain shrinks and a person with Alzheimer’s can no longer remember, think, or take part in daily activities without help.

Available information

Rim Country Health and Rehabilitation offers classes and detailed information on the disease. You may contact Christine Zuber our social services director, she has been certified as a trainer by the Banner Alzheimer’s Institute and is available by phone at 928-474-1120 or email christinez@rimcountryhealth.com.