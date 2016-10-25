Art At The Point Of A Needle: 2016 Quilt Roundup Winners

Once again some of the best quilters in Arizona and from throughout the Southwest brought their incredible fabric art to the Rim Country for display at the 2016 Rim Country Quilt Roundup, held Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson.
The show’s top winners are listed here:
Best of Show
Karen Parker, Super Nova: Death of a Star
Judge’s Choice Awards
Judge Diane Pitchford – Millissa Masters, Desert Star
Judge Judy Taylor – Colleen Harvey, The Donkey
Non-Pro Machine
Wendy Garrison, Kaleidoscope Eyes
Professional Machine
Debbie Stanton, American Native Indian Madonna & Child
Best Machine Applique
Monika Hancock, American Native Indian Madonna & Child
Best Hand Applique
Rose Anne Self, Happy Halloween
Best Hand Quilting
Barbara Davidson, Double Wedding Ring
Best Hand Embroidery
Kathy MacCleary, Miniature Sampler
Best Use of Color
Brenda Clark, Rising & Setting Stars
Best Novice
Caroline Donsbach, Fall Breeze
Special Awards
Arizona Quilters Hall of Fame Award, Fleda Gorbea, Baltimore Halloween; First Church of the Nazarene Award, Karen Parker, My Christmas Quilt; Gila County Heritage Award, Chery Ehrhardt, Color Me Gray; Mazatzal Casino Award, Kay Parch, Doug’s Passion in the Pines; Payson Mayor’s Award, Strawberry Patchers, Gallery of Arizona; Shoofly Quilters Adult Award, Marilyn Giblin, Joined in Marriage; Star Valley Mayor’s Award, Barbara Davidson, Double Wedding Ring; Strawberry Patchers Award, Barbara Renoux, Afghan Girl; Wilma Hitterman Treadle/Hand Crank Award, Susie Seckel, Winter Wildlife; Viewers’ Choice, Gerri Cavanagh, Cabin on the Railroad; Viewers’ Choice Western Favorite, Jackie Smith, Fearless.
Also winning Viewers’ Choice awards were: second, Rose Ann Self, My Favorite Places; third, Wendy Garrison, Kaleidoscope Eyes; fourth, Leslie Peacock, Birds of a Feather; fifth, Barbara Davidson, Double Wedding Ring; sixth, Kay Parch, Doug’s Passion in the Pines; seventh, Marilyn Giblin, Joined in Marriage; eighth, Ruth Fulton, Inner Light; ninth, Susie Seckel, Winter Wildlife; 10th, Leslie Peacock, ’Tis the Season.
Winners in the Category Awards included:
Applique
- Rose Anne Self
- Fleda Gorbea,
- Monika Hancock
Group Quilt
- Pebble Creek Quilters
- Debbie Ament
- Strawberry Patchers
Art Quilt
- Rose Anne Self, My Favorite Places
- Karen Borgman
- Georgia Thorne
Honorable Mention: Susan Thompson, Colleen Harvey, Louise Bossert.
Machine Embroidery
- Christine Mahon,
- Margie Brakefield,
- Lanna Sullivan, Wildlife
Miniature
- Kathy MacCleary,
- Beverly Hasslinger,
- Mitzi Paul,
Mixed Technique
- Karen Parker,
- Joanne Halm,
- Judy Prince,
Modern
- Brenda Dickinson,
- Monika Hancock,
- Alyce Leach,
Honorable Mention: Elaine Larsen, Sharon Bordenkircher
Pictorial
- Barbara Renoux,
- Colleen Harvey,
- Susan Thompson,
Honorable Mention: Monika, Arleen Logan
Pieced – Small
- Gail Brandon,
- Jane Wilcox,
- Sharon Bordenkircher,
Honorable Mention: Elaine Larsen
Pieced – Medium
- Gerri Cavanagh,
- Alyce Leach,
- Brenda Clark,
Honorable Mention: Mitzi Paul, Brenda Mouw, Native Feathers
Pieced-Large
- Nancy Ann McFall,
- Gerri Cavanagh,
- Brenda Mouw, Honorable Mention: Leslie Peacock, Susan Patterson, Barbara Davidson,
Wearable Art
- Leslie Peacock, ‘Tis The Season
- No 2nd place winner
- Maura Mastin, Highway 66
Potpourri
- Wendy Garrison,
Honorable Mention: Caroline Donsbach
Quilt Kit
- Bonnie Kouskouris,
- Margie Brakefield,
- Monika Hancock,
Honorable Mention: Elaine Putnam, Maureen Pastika, Jackie Smith, Tomie Lee
