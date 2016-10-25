Art At The Point Of A Needle: 2016 Quilt Roundup Winners

Once again some of the best quilters in Arizona and from throughout the Southwest brought their incredible fabric art to the Rim Country for display at the 2016 Rim Country Quilt Roundup, held Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Mazatzal Hotel & Casino in Payson.

The show’s top winners are listed here:

Best of Show

Karen Parker, Super Nova: Death of a Star

Judge’s Choice Awards

Judge Diane Pitchford – Millissa Masters, Desert Star

Judge Judy Taylor – Colleen Harvey, The Donkey

Non-Pro Machine

Wendy Garrison, Kaleidoscope Eyes

Professional Machine

Debbie Stanton, American Native Indian Madonna & Child

Best Machine Applique

Monika Hancock, American Native Indian Madonna & Child

Best Hand Applique

Rose Anne Self, Happy Halloween

Best Hand Quilting

Barbara Davidson, Double Wedding Ring

Best Hand Embroidery

Kathy MacCleary, Miniature Sampler

Best Use of Color

Brenda Clark, Rising & Setting Stars

Best Novice

Caroline Donsbach, Fall Breeze

Special Awards

Arizona Quilters Hall of Fame Award, Fleda Gorbea, Baltimore Halloween; First Church of the Nazarene Award, Karen Parker, My Christmas Quilt; Gila County Heritage Award, Chery Ehrhardt, Color Me Gray; Mazatzal Casino Award, Kay Parch, Doug’s Passion in the Pines; Payson Mayor’s Award, Strawberry Patchers, Gallery of Arizona; Shoofly Quilters Adult Award, Marilyn Giblin, Joined in Marriage; Star Valley Mayor’s Award, Barbara Davidson, Double Wedding Ring; Strawberry Patchers Award, Barbara Renoux, Afghan Girl; Wilma Hitterman Treadle/Hand Crank Award, Susie Seckel, Winter Wildlife; Viewers’ Choice, Gerri Cavanagh, Cabin on the Railroad; Viewers’ Choice Western Favorite, Jackie Smith, Fearless.

Also winning Viewers’ Choice awards were: second, Rose Ann Self, My Favorite Places; third, Wendy Garrison, Kaleidoscope Eyes; fourth, Leslie Peacock, Birds of a Feather; fifth, Barbara Davidson, Double Wedding Ring; sixth, Kay Parch, Doug’s Passion in the Pines; seventh, Marilyn Giblin, Joined in Marriage; eighth, Ruth Fulton, Inner Light; ninth, Susie Seckel, Winter Wildlife; 10th, Leslie Peacock, ’Tis the Season.

Winners in the Category Awards included:

Applique

Rose Anne Self Fleda Gorbea, Monika Hancock

Group Quilt

Pebble Creek Quilters Debbie Ament Strawberry Patchers

Art Quilt

Rose Anne Self, My Favorite Places Karen Borgman Georgia Thorne

Honorable Mention: Susan Thompson, Colleen Harvey, Louise Bossert.

Machine Embroidery

Christine Mahon, Margie Brakefield, Lanna Sullivan, Wildlife

Miniature

Kathy MacCleary, Beverly Hasslinger,

Mitzi Paul,

Mixed Technique

Karen Parker, Joanne Halm, Judy Prince,

Modern

Brenda Dickinson, Monika Hancock, Alyce Leach,

Honorable Mention: Elaine Larsen, Sharon Bordenkircher

Pictorial

Barbara Renoux, Colleen Harvey, Susan Thompson,

Honorable Mention: Monika, Arleen Logan

Pieced – Small

Gail Brandon, Jane Wilcox, Sharon Bordenkircher,

Honorable Mention: Elaine Larsen

Pieced – Medium

Gerri Cavanagh, Alyce Leach, Brenda Clark,

Honorable Mention: Mitzi Paul, Brenda Mouw, Native Feathers

Pieced-Large

Nancy Ann McFall, Gerri Cavanagh, Brenda Mouw, Honorable Mention: Leslie Peacock, Susan Patterson, Barbara Davidson,

Wearable Art

Leslie Peacock, ‘Tis The Season No 2nd place winner Maura Mastin, Highway 66

Potpourri

Wendy Garrison,

Honorable Mention: Caroline Donsbach

Quilt Kit

Bonnie Kouskouris, Margie Brakefield, Monika Hancock,

Honorable Mention: Elaine Putnam, Maureen Pastika, Jackie Smith, Tomie Lee