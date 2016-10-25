Campaign Of Misinformation

Editor:

The latest misinformation being posted by opponents of Prop. 205 is that it would make it legal to drive while under the influence of marijuana. The paragraph they use is actually in the proposition to protect our citizens against being charged for having any trace of marijuana in their system. This was previously being used extensively by law enforcement officers in Arizona who claimed there were “traces” of THC in the blood or hair follicles, giving them cause to cite a driver even if the driver was not impaired.

It takes 30 days for these traces to leave the body after partaking.

Driving under the influence of any drug, even drugs prescribed by a doctor is illegal ... including alcohol or marijuana.

Do not allow people who are misrepresenting the proposition that would empty half of our prison population to influence your vote ... please.