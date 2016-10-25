Community Almanac Tuesday October 24, 2016

Wine and Cheese Party

The Friends of Payson Parks & Recreation, Inc., plans a Wine and Cheese Party in combination with its general membership meeting and election of officers from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at the Payson Public Library meeting room, 325 N. McLane Road.

The group will review past accomplishments and discuss plans and dreams for the future, such as a community center with basketball courts and swimming pool.

The Arizona border and the Republican platform

The Payson Tea Party will host Dwight and Andrea Kadar of Concerned Citizens for America from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 25 at Tiny’s Restaurant, 600 E. Hwy. 260.

They will take the audience on a visual trip to our southern Arizona border, weave border solutions into the 2016 Republican platform and give encouragement and hope as personified by our nominee, Donald Trump.

For more information, call 928-951-6774.

Clothing distribution

Kaitie’s Closet is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization collecting clothes for distribution free to those in need in Rim Country. Everyone in Rim Country needing children’s clothes is welcome to participate in the distribution program, which is from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 26 at the Rim Country Middle School, 304 S. Meadow.

Once again, due to the upcoming chilly weather, sweatshirts and coats will be available at this distribution. Also, parents be sure and bring your children to receive the new shoes at this distribution.

We would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for the children’s clothing and financial donations. Any question, please call 928-468-1036.

Help with Medicare Open Enrollment

Fall Open Enrollment in Medicare is now through Dec. 7, 2016. It’s the time of year when people with Medicare can make unrestricted changes to their coverage options. They can make as many changes as they need, and the last change they make on or before Dec. 7, 2016 will take effect on Jan. 1, 2017.

To assist in the Open Enrollment process representatives from the Pinal-Gila Council for Senior Citizens will be visiting northern Gila County in late October and mid-November. Representatives will be at the Payson Senior Center, 514 W. Main, from 10 a.m. to 3:30, Thursday, Oct. 27 and in Pine at the Isabelle Hunt Memorial Library from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28.

Representatives will also be back in Payson at the Senior Center from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 10.

Halloween at Tonto Apache Gym

Once again the Tonto Apache Gym is hosting a special Halloween event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27. The fun includes a costume contest, games and food.

An overview of the weekend Halloween events will appear in the Friday edition of the Payson Roundup.

Take pride, clean outside

The Town of Payson is encouraging residents to get outside at 10:28 a.m., Friday, Oct. 28 and for 15 minutes clean up the community — whether at home, at work, at school or wherever you may be.

If you plan to “Join the fight against litter and blight” email jlarson@paysonaz.gov.

Treasures and Trinkets ribbon-cutting

There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the relaunch of the Treasures and Trinkets Senior Thrift Store at noon, Friday, Oct. 28. Activities celebrating the event are planned from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Food distribution

Go to the Payson First Church of the Nazarene, 200 E. Tyler Parkway between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 and get a $10 ticket for a basket of food.

The food is distributed Saturday, Oct. 29 at the church, with the time for pick up on the ticket.

For more information, call 928-474-5890.

Angel Project fundraiser

The Mount Cross Lutheran Church hosts the Angel Project, to collect toys and blankets for the needy, at its event center (Building B), 601 E. Hwy. 260, Payson, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29; Saturday, Nov. 12; and Saturday, Dec. 3.

There will be auction baskets; sports home décor; beauty products; movies; candles; table games and kids toys; holiday décor; plus lots of holiday treats to enjoy: popcorn, cupcakes, popcorn balls, cakes and chocolate treats.

Call 480-322-2743 for more information.

BBBS benefit

A benefit dinner for Big Brothers/Big Sisters in Payson is planned from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 29 at the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 200 E. Rancho Road.

A chicken dinner prepared by Chef Duane Ridl will be provided, with music by Cinnamon Twist. Reservations and tickets can be obtained by calling the Sy Harrison Masonic Lodge, 928-474-1305 and leaving a message with your name and contact number. Ticket prices are $10 per plate.

Join the Masons and help support the good works of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Payson. All proceeds go to Big Brothers/Big Sisters and remain in Payson.

Jazz All Stars perform

The next Jazz All Stars program is at 2 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 30 at the Community Presbyterian Church, 800 W. Main St.

Performing will be Ioannis Goudelis, Devon Bridgewater, Dave Ihlenfeld, Ted Sistrunk and Gerry Reynolds

Goudelis performs on the piano, accordion; Bridgewater performs on the flugelhorn, trumpet and violin; Ihlenfeld performs on the tuba; Sistrunk is on bass; and Reynolds is on drums.

A suggested donation of $5 is requested for the performance to help defray costs.

Community blood drive

A Payson Community Blood Drive, sponsored by Community Radio 96.3 KRIM-FM is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 at the Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church, 507 W. Wade Lane.

Make an appointment or get more information from Pat or Jon at 928-951-0863 or go online to www.Bloodhero.com (sponsor code: payson).

Food drive continues

The Central Arizona Board of Realtors annual Food Drive, benefiting the Payson Food Bank and Pine/Strawberry Food Bank, continues through the end of October. Drop non-perishable food donations or checks payable to the Food Bank at any real estate office in the area or at the CABR office, 600 E. Hwy. 260, Suite 12, Payson.

Win a side of beef

The Gila County Republican Party’s last fundraiser of the season features a side of beef. The raffle prize is approximately 300 pounds of northeast Arizona-raised beef and will be cut to the order of the winner.

The cost: one ticket, $20; three for $50. Tickets are available at the Republican Club Headquarters, 307 S. Beeline, Suite C (behind Buffalo Bar and Grill) or call Gary 928-478-8186 or Shirley 928-951-6774. Drawing is Monday, Oct. 31 at the Rim Country Republican Club meeting.

Elks events

Applications for the Elks’ New Year’s Eve SUPERSTARS! Duets are now available at the Lodge, 1206 N. Beeline Hwy. Duets can consist of any combination. All singers are invited to apply. Applications must be returned to the Lodge by Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Lodge’s Free Throw Hoop Shoot event, for boys and girls ages 8 to 13, is Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Tonto Apache Gym. Registration is at noon and contest begins at 1 p.m. Call Lee Schwein for details at 928-978-2311.

Also available at the Elks Lodge are tickets for its Veterans Day Dinner and Ceremony.

The dinner is free for all veterans and only $8 per plate for non-veterans. A complete baked chicken dinner will be served. A maximum of 150 tickets are available, so get tickets early. Everyone must have a ticket, including all veterans. For details, call the Lodge at 928-474-2572.

Holiday bazaar at St. Philip’s Church

A holiday craft bazaar is planned from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 5 at St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church.

In addition to beautiful handmade items there will also be delicious baked goods for sale and a raffle.