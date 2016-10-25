County Awards $240,000 To Chandler Firm

Last fall, Gila County received a $600,000 grant from the Arizona Nutrition Network for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance and Education Program (SNAP-Ed) of the state health department.

The grant will provide nutrition education and obesity prevention programs and services to the county’s SNAP participants and others eligible to participate in the effort to reduce the risk of chronic disease. The effort will provide both direct services and education, including nutrition classes in schools and joint programs with towns.

To win the grant, the Gila County Health Department settled on strategies to pursue for the next three years based on a 2013-14 community health assessment and community health improvement plan.

On Oct. 18, Gila County awarded a $240,000 contract to implement the plan to the only bidder — Pinnacle Prevention of Chandler.

Pinnacle will provide consultation services to implement collaborative and comprehensive public health approaches and public health marketing supporting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Education (SNAP-Ed), the Healthy People Healthy Communities (HPHC) strategies, and Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) marketing and communications.

The program will include food systems, active living, and school health strategies; to provide nutrition education and physical activity promotion; design and implement public health marketing and communications tools including social media promotion. The group will also work to develop partnerships focusing on low-income individuals and families and children and youth with special health care needs.

Pinnacle Prevention is a nonprofit firm that promotes lifestyle-enriched living, healthy eating and disease prevention.