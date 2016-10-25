Drip, Drip, Drip Of Repairs

The cash flows in — and out again.

The Pine-Strawberry Water Improvement District pulls in about $2.6 million a month — but spends about $2.4 million, according to the September monthly financial report presented at this week’s board meeting.

Still one board member short and with three members stepping down this year, the board waded through a host of issues in its two-hour meeting last week.

Among other things, the board received a report from an independent auditing firm detailing the things the district has to do to tighten up its fiscal controls. The district was rocked earlier this year by the indictment of former treasurer Mike Greer on a host of charges relating to his handling of credit cards, the district’s financial systems and contract bids that posed a conflict of interest.

Only Tom Weeks was on the board during the period Greer allegedly defrauded the district, but the board has been rocked by recalls, audits, conflicts and mass resignations. Current board members Richard James, Paul Randall and Trent McNeeley have all decided to not run for re-election.

Larry Bagshaw is running for another term and one other seat remains empty. Only three people filed to run for four open spots, so they’ll automatically go on the board in January. The board itself will pick a seventh member at that time.

At its next meeting, the board will consider the recommendations of the auditors to prevent fresh financial accounting problems.

In the meantime, the board continues to operate a complicated, long-neglected water system, while weathering staff changes and looking for a general manager to oversee the consulting firm now running the 3,200-customer district.

A big chunk of the $2.6 million a month the district collects from customers and its property tax levy goes to make payments on the $6.5 million loan the district used to buy the system from Brooke Utilities. The district also scrambles to keep the system patched together — with about 17 new leaks in the aging network of undersized, plastic and asbestos-infused concrete pipes it inherited.

On the positive side, the district has also dramatically increased its well capacity as a result of the purchase of several new, deep wells and a network of water-sharing agreements with other well owners.

Wells in Pine produce about 4.5 million gallons a month while the wells in Strawberry produce about 2.8 million gallons. The provision of the extra water from those wells enabled the district to lift a decade-long building moratorium and end summer water rationing and water hauling.

However, the district continues to struggle with the enormous task of upgrading the often-failing system and coping with the financial demands of keeping the whole thing running.

The board this year adopted a master plan detailing nearly $6.5 million in needed upgrades — everything from replacing leaky, undersized pipes to replacing multi-million-gallon water tanks. Just putting in new valves to isolate portions of the system when a pipe breaks will cost about $200,000.

All told, about a third of the water the district pumps out of the ground from its substantially expanded network of wells effectively vanishes before it can run through a customer’s water meter and generate revenue.

When a pipe does break, large sections of the community can’t get water until the district drains that portion of the system and repairs the leak.

The district this year imposed a big rate increase and boosted its property tax by 35 cents per $100 of assessed value to keep up with the costs of maintaining and expanding the system, according to district treasurer Maher Hazine — the owner of the Sidewinder Restaurant who has become the dominant force on the board. Most of the property tax increase will go to pay off a 2025 balloon payment of some $4.2 million on the original loan to buy the system. The board opted to use the property taxes to pay off the loan rather than to refinance and devote the money to fixing the system.

The district will spend about $400,000 annually from its operating revenues to chip away at the $6.5 million in additional capital projects identified in the master plan.

The board got an update on the first seven projects on that list, including a project to put filters on the three deep Milk Ranch wells, which suck up too much pump-destroying sand if pushed too hard.

The three Milk Ranch wells go down to nearly 700 feet, compared to the 100- to 200-foot depth of most of the other wells in the district, according to the monthly maintenance report by CH2M Hill, the consulting firm that runs the district.

Developer Ray Pugel drilled the first Milk Ranch well, which demonstrated the existence of a deep water table, effectively solving the water shortage that had dogged the community for a decade. Pugel later sold the wells to the district and for a time after that sat on the board.

The Milk Ranch wells all hit water more than 500 feet down, giving the wells about 100 feet of well shaft with water seeping into the bore hole. However, at high pump rates, the wells suck up so much sediment they burn out pumps and blow sediment into the system. So the district plans to put filters on the wells to remove the sediment, one of the items in the master plan.