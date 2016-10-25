Election Poem

As of Monday, October 24, 2016

TYPES OF PEOPLE

There are people motivated by hate and fear.

There are others motivated by love and hope.

Those who profess to be Christians,

Should remember which they are

When they vote.

Bob Hershberger

Comments

