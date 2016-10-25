Election Poem

TYPES OF PEOPLE
There are people motivated by hate and fear.
There are others motivated by love and hope.
Those who profess to be Christians,
Should remember which they are
When they vote.
Bob Hershberger
Tuesday October 25, 2016
