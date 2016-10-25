Fire At Payson High School

Students were evacuated from Payson High School and Payson Center for Success Thursday afternoon after a brush fire started between the two schools.

The report of a tree on fire came in just before lunch. The fire spread quickly from the tree near the back of PCS to the vegetation on a hillside between the two facilities.

One teacher grabbed a hose and ran it through a window to dampen the ground in front of PHS because the hose was not

long enough to reach the flames. Responding Payson firefighters swiftly extinguished the flames, which did not damage either school.

No one was injured.

“We appreciate their quick response and help with the situation,” said Superintendent Greg Wyman. “There was no damage to any structure and students did not miss any class time.”

The schools investigated the incident, said Wyman, and have identified the students involved.

“The school will take the appropriate discipline for the situation,” said Wyman.