Green Valley Park Eagles Delight

The snow (headed) birds have definitely returned to the Green Valley lakes — wide-ranging, migratory bald eagles voting with their wings against a winter in Canada or Alaska.

So photographer DJ Craig has returned to his vigil, working patiently to capture that perfect image of the national bird, with its eight-foot wingspan and voracious appetite for fish, coots, ducks or anything else it can pluck from the earth.

The eagle line dates back some 50 million years, although the sea eagle branch of the family emerge about 25 million years ago. The modern line of bald eagles goes back at least a million years.

They can stare down the mafia, with their fierce yellow eyes — which by the way can distinguish detail at about four times the range of human vision. They’ve got powerful, opposable talons, with scale-like texture to hang on to a slippery fish like Velcro. Eagles have been recorded flying with prey weighing 15 pounds, although they much prefer to grab up a one- or two-pound fish.

Rim Country has nesting bald eagles at Woods Canyon Lake and along Tonto Creek and the Salt River. Those eagles return to the same nests year after year. Bald eagles build perhaps the most massive nests in all the bird world, with the record-holding nest measuring 13 feet deep, 8 feet across and weighing an estimated 2.7 tons.

But the birds that frequent the Green Valley lakes are just seasonal residents. Some haven’t yet got the five years of life experience it generally takes an eagle to find his or her mate for life — and a breeding territory.

The Green Valley eagles likely spent the warm months in Canada or Alaska, often congregating in huge numbers for salmon runs and other gatherings of spawning fish.

They flock to Arizona in the cold, winter months, when life is easy and Payson stocks the Green Valley lakes with trout.

So head on down to Green Valley Park with some binoculars — and maybe a fishing pole.

But don’t feel bad if you can’t match the bald eagle’s catch rate.

They’ve been practicing for a million years.

And have the feet for it.