It's Time For A Change

Editor:

This election has turned into a boxing match to the point that the candidates have blocked all chances of giving us any plans to address the serious issues we are facing today. So you need to do your own due diligence. Research your candidate!

The best predictor of future behavior is past behavior! Trump is pretty much the same as he was in his 20s. I haven’t found anything Trump has done to make a positive difference for the real issues we are facing today.

It’s important to know who you’re voting

for: Hillary’s accomplishments, since the age of 20, speak for themselves.

I can’t help believing that the only thing that’s holding Hillary back is the fact that she is a woman. Change comes very slowly it seems. Look what we allow to be said about our president because he is black!

We know that we, as women, have to try harder, work harder, and do the job just because we believe in it. We all know money talks and women still do not make the same wages as men.

“Successful” women look like a Kardashian. Besides, we actually believe reality stars are real! It’s time to change what we support for our sons.

It’s time to support the changes we want for our daughters. I believe the time is right for change. But, hey, the best predictor of future behavior is past behavior.

Kathleen Kelly