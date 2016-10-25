Karen Peterson Wins 10th Straight Club Championship

Karen Peterson retained her crown as the Payson Women’s Golf Association queen by claiming her 10th consecutive PWGA Club Championship at Payson Golf Course.

She shot a three-round gross 244 to win the prestigious event held Oct. 3-4 and 11.

Peterson said she’s determined to break the PWGA record of 11 Club Championships, which weren’t won in consecutive seasons. She wants to win two more before turning 80.

Her 78 won gross medalist for the first round. Jan Burns was net medalist for the first round.

Judy McFall was the A Flight net winner with 218. Burns won the B Flight net title with 206. Joyce Goff won the C Flight net title with 213.

Closest-to-the-pin winners were: Oct. 3 — Carolyn Davis won both (No. 5, 8 feet 9 1/2 inches and No. 17, 8-4 1/2); Oct. 4 — Jeri Shepard won both (No. 8, 25-0 and No. 14, 11-5); Oct. 11 — Earlene Brewer (No. 17, 21-0).