Longhorns Swat Yellow Jackets 30-7

Korben White knelt down and pulled up a few blades of grass as he walked off the Payson High football field following a game for the last time.

Like many of the other 14 Longhorn seniors who played their final home game on Friday night, White found some sort of receptacle for it and put it away.

For most, that container will be with them the rest of their lives. They’ll take it down from the shelf in the closet from time to time over the years and remember their years playing football at Payson.

They’ll remember Friday night.

And they’ll smile.

The 12th-graders played starring roles as Payson closed one chapter in a book they hope contains several more.

Five seniors handled all the scoring as Payson kept its playoff hopes alive with a 30-7 trampling of archrival Lakeside Blue Ridge.

The Longhorns improved to 4-5 with only Friday’s game at Holbrook remaining in their attempt to reach the 16-team Class 3A state tournament. Payson entered the game holding the No. 16 and final position in the power rankings that determine the playoff seeding.

Payson head coach Jake Swartwood said he’s thrilled his seniors were able to enjoy victory in their final home game.

“It’s huge on your senior night to be able to leave this field a winner,” he said. “I can’t say enough about these guys, the guys I’ve had four years. We’ve got 15 of them.

“These kids are great leaders. They’ve shown our underclassmen how to be a team, how to stay together, the correct things to do on and off the field. I couldn’t be prouder of these guys.”

White, a standout offensive lineman and linebacker, has played a key role on the varsity for four years.

“It’s just a real emotional night for me,” White said. “It’s really good to beat Blue Ridge here, but I’m also sad that it’s my last game here. It’s been a great four years.”

After three seasons watching 12th-grade teammates experience an emotional roller coaster on senior night, standout defensive end/offensive lineman Trey Glasscock found out why most of them couldn’t keep their eyes dry.

“I looked at them like, ‘oh, why are they cryin’,” Glasscock said. “I know why now. It’s way more emotional than I thought it was gonna be.

“We’ve come a long way since freshman year. I’ve grown with these guys and it’s gonna be really tough not to be able to play on this field again.”

But he and his teammates hope to keep this season alive deep into November. They proved they could play with anyone with heartbreaking loss­es to state powers Show Low and Snowflake.

There was no heartache on Friday as the Longhorns rolled to their second consecutive victory.

Kenny Ayres provided the only scoring with a 27-yard first-quarter field goal before Dailin Keith made a spectacular one-handed catch in the back of the end zone to the delight of the large crowd to give the home team a 10-0 lead with just 23 seconds remaining in the first half.

And the Longhorns got their running game going after intermission with a pair of long scoring runs by Cameron Ross (34, 68) and a 70-yard TD sprint by J.T. Dolinich.

Ross amassed 200 yards from scrimmage, rushing for 130 on 12 carries and catching two passes for 70 yards.

The Longhorns rolled up 436 yards of total offense behind the strong running game of Ross and Dolinich, who ran for 160 yards on 18 carries.

Ryan Ricke threw for 144 yards and a TD. The senior kept several drives alive with clutch third-down completions.

And Payson’s defense smothered the Yellow Jacket offense, surrendering just a 60-yard TD pass in the third-quarter in another strong effort.

The seven points matches the fewest Blue Ridge has scored against Payson in Roundup records dating back to the 1984 season.

Coordinator Chris Taylor praised the effort by his defense.

“I know it’s gonna hurt ’em bad even giving up seven tonight,” Taylor said. “We challenged them to put a goose egg up there because I don’t think we’ve shut out Blue Ridge in who knows how long. But I’m so proud of them. They worked for it. We’ve gotten better every game.”

Blue Ridge (2-7) is enduring one of the worst seasons in program history.

But don’t expect the Longhorns to take pity on the Jackets, who’ve won a record 14 state championships and dominated Payson for decades.

Payson’s second consecutive victory over the Yellow Jackets is just its fifth in the last 26 meetings between the teams.

The 23-point margin of victory is the largest by the Longhorns in the rivalry dating back at least to the 1984 season.

The 30 points is the most Payson’s scored against Blue Ridge in a regulation game in those same records. The only time they scored more in that time was in the 34-33 double-overtime win in the 2008 3A State Final.

Against all odds, these Longhorns believe they can beat anyone and join that team in Payson history.

If they manage to do that, their grass collection will expand to a few more fields.