No On Proposition 205

Editor:

Before we decide on the merits of allowing small amounts of marijuana to be legally sold in Arizona, it might be wise to review others’ past history.

Sweden, Norway and Denmark, the Scandinavian countries, for example, have somewhat of a liberal slant in their laws. In the 1970s, Sweden had sort of a hands-off approach to marijuana use. Drug abuse soared, so the country reversed course. Today, Sweden and its neighbors have some of the world’s toughest drug laws, including tough marijuana laws.

None of the Scandinavian countries have decriminalized marijuana. Nor do they even permit its medical use. Sweden uses the threat of jail to get substance abusers into treatment, and because crime is mostly caused by substance abuse, they believe, this policy prevents crime.

Voters in Arizona should review what other countries have learned about pot legalization before they step into the voting booth.

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

Tom Loeffler